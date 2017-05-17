TELL US: Can New South Wales win the series with Pearce in the halves?

It’s the same nagging migraine that the New South Wales selectors suffer this time every year.

We’re five days out from the team announcement and arguably the most crucial position in the Blues squad is still up for grabs.

It would seem that James Maloney has all but locked up his starting spot after an impressive season but who lines up next to him?

The natural starting point for this question begins with the Roosters halfback – having played 15 Origin games over the last nine years he has the experience.

But with just four wins to his name, it’s fair enough to question how much that experience is worth.

They’ve never done it with him, but they’ve done it without him – so we want to you to tell us:

Can New South Wales win the series with Mitchell Pearce in the halves?

