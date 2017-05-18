McNicol backed to fill-in as Ngatai battles fresh headaches

Charlie Ngatai’s loss is Sam McNicol’s gain for the Chiefs, with the Test midfielder’s fresh headaches ruling him out of the Super Rugby side’s all-Kiwi derby with the Crusaders in Fiji on Friday.
Ngatai returned from a 12-month concussion-enforced absence just 12 days ago, playing as his side secured a thumping 46-17 win over the Reds in New Plymouth.
But he has since suffered a recurrence of the headaches that blighted him in 2016, and will sit out the match in Suva.
The 26-year-old’s absence gives McNicol another opportunity in the midfield alongside second-five Anton Lienert-Brown.
“Sam’s played accurately for us when he’s started at centre – he’s reading the defence really well and is a deeply competitive man,” Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge told reporters.
Stephen Donald, meanwhile, makes way for a recuperated Aaron Cruden after dominating proceedings in Taranaki against the Reds.
The Chiefs have also lost winger Toni Pulu to a hamstring injury, allowing Tim Nanai-Williams to return to the fold.
Nanai-Williams dislocated his shoulder against the Hurricanes in March and Strawbridge was grateful to have him back.
“Tim’s one of our best outside backs and has been for a long time – he gives us speed and power in that position and has been training well,” Strawbridge said.
Strawbridge also said the Chiefs were bracing for a step-up in intensity, having avoided sides in the New Zealand conference since round three.
He said it was a perfect opportunity for his troops to test themselves against the best, with the Crusaders unbeaten in 2017.
“We have built up a pretty strong rivalry with them over the years, it’s not often you get to test yourself against Test-quality players,” Strawbridge said.
“That’s why you play sport – for the times when it’s really tough.”