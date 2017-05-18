McNicol backed to fill-in as Ngatai battles fresh headaches

Michael Cheika says it's not a time to panic for Australian rugby

Charlie Ngatai’s loss is Sam McNicol’s gain for the Chiefs, with the Test midfielder’s fresh headaches ruling him out of the Super Rugby side’s all-Kiwi derby with the Crusaders in Fiji on Friday.

Ngatai returned from a 12-month concussion-enforced absence just 12 days ago, playing as his side secured a thumping 46-17 win over the Reds in New Plymouth.

But he has since suffered a recurrence of the headaches that blighted him in 2016, and will sit out the match in Suva.

The 26-year-old’s absence gives McNicol another opportunity in the midfield alongside second-five Anton Lienert-Brown.

“Sam’s played accurately for us when he’s started at centre – he’s reading the defence really well and is a deeply competitive man,” Chiefs assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge told reporters.

Stephen Donald, meanwhile, makes way for a recuperated Aaron Cruden after dominating proceedings in Taranaki against the Reds.

The Chiefs have also lost winger Toni Pulu to a hamstring injury, allowing Tim Nanai-Williams to return to the fold.

Nanai-Williams dislocated his shoulder against the Hurricanes in March and Strawbridge was grateful to have him back.

“Tim’s one of our best outside backs and has been for a long time – he gives us speed and power in that position and has been training well,” Strawbridge said.

Strawbridge also said the Chiefs were bracing for a step-up in intensity, having avoided sides in the New Zealand conference since round three.

He said it was a perfect opportunity for his troops to test themselves against the best, with the Crusaders unbeaten in 2017.

“We have built up a pretty strong rivalry with them over the years, it’s not often you get to test yourself against Test-quality players,” Strawbridge said.

“That’s why you play sport – for the times when it’s really tough.”