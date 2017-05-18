Tyrone Roberts ready for fight to stay fullback

Going the early crow is never a good idea

Tyrone Roberts isn’t giving up the Gold Coast No.1 jumper without a fight. Not for Jarryd Hayne, not for anyone.

Squeezed out of a spot in the halves by young guns Ash Taylor and Kane Elgey, Roberts made the most of Hayne’s six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury by making the fullback position his own.

So much so that even with Hayne back on the field, the NSW Origin has been shunted out of his preferred position to the centres, with Roberts retaining the No.1.

And it’s working a treat, with the Titans riding a three-game winning streak.

“Yeah at (fullback) I get to run the field and do what I do, it’s basically like a half so I get to do what I love doing – roaming the field and playing football,” Roberts said.

With his contract at the Titans finishing at the end of the year Roberts is eager to keep playing football on the Coast.

“I’ve spoken to the club, but we haven’t come to an agreement,” Roberts said.

“I’m happy to stay here, as long as I keep playing consistent footy I think the rest will take care of itself.”

But the man Robert’s jostled for the No.1 jersey could be a bump in the road before everything does “take care of itself”.

Hayne hasn’t said whether he’ll invoke the second year of his $1.2 million per year contract at the Titans.

But the clock is ticking and must make a decision before the end of this month.

If the former NFL player re-commits to the Gold Coast, the on-field headaches won’t end for coach Neil Henry.

For the last three games, Henry his hands full creating a team that has Hayne, Roberts, Taylor and Elgey on the field at the same time.

The quartet’s recent form has backs up the statistics that Gold Coast are the best attacking team in the NRL.

The Titans won their last three games scoring 92 points in the process and registering upset wins wins over Cronulla and Melbourne.