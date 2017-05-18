“The McGregor side is done”: Mayweather vs McGregor is one step closer to reality

Baseballer puts body on the line to take a screamer

Believe it or not, but the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor circus that has captured the world’s attention is closing in on reality, with both UFC President Dana White and McGregor himself stating that negotiations for the mega-fight have been wrapped up on their end.

When asked on Wednesday about what would be one of, if not the, biggest fight in history, White was confident that his marquee fighter was wrapped up and the ball was now in Mayweather’s court.

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” said White.

“If we can come to a deal with (Al) Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s going to happen.”

White has moved quickly after revealing in April he was going to let McGregor fight if the bout came to be.

The Irish champion has confirmed White’s sentiments with a statement on his website revealing that he has signed a “record-breaking deal.”

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” the statement read.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on.

“We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

Mayweather let it be known this year after months of speculation that he was indeed reversing his retirement from boxing but stated specifically that he would only take one fight and one fight alone: McGregor.

Despite a lot of early confusion on the type of bout, White was able to clear the air when probed about the super-fight.

“Boxing. It’s going to be straight up boxing.”

While this plays into the hands of Mayweather, McGregor was a junior boxing champion in Ireland and has obtained his license to take part in the money-driven fight.

As for the date, September 16th was the last number thrown around and looks to be the most likely.

With these new developments all but confirming McGregor’s half, everything now looks to be leaning back on Mayweather and his next step as the fight shapes up to break pay-per-view records.