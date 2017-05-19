Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers are set to do battle at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.
The Broncos continue to do enough to win games without looking overly impressive. It will be the end result that will be pleasing coach Wayne Bennett more than the process at the moment.
The Broncos conceded three tries inside the first 10 minutes last weekend but from that point forward got the better of the Sea Eagles, albeit thanks to a couple lucky tries.
In team news, James Roberts returns at centre with Jordan Kahu returning to the wing and David Mead to the bench. Ben Hunt has been named in the reserves and is an outside chance of making a return from injury.
For the Tigers, Mitchell Moses was this week finally released to the Eels and Jack Littlejohn starts in his place at five-eighth.
Luke Brooks will start at halfback after being cleared of any wrongdoing in a nightclub brawl last weekend.
The Tigers will also be bolstered by the return of captain Aaron Woods with Ava Seumanufagai making way.
Kyle Lovett replaces Michael Chee Kam on the bench.
The Tigers are outmatched in the backs in this matchup and that’s where they will lose this game.
The silky skills of players like James Roberts and Jordan Kahu will prove problematic for the Tigers all night.
I can only see this match going one way and it is pointed towards a dominating Broncos win. They are bound to click for a full 80 minutes and when they do it is going to be hard to stop.
Prediction: Brisbane by 20.
8:01pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 8:01pm
3′- Malakai Watene-Zeleniak tackles Tautau Moga into touch! Tigers will feed the scrum in great field position on the 20
BRONCOS 0
TIGERS 0
7:59pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:59pm
Both sides trade early sets, with the Tigers putting in an average kick that is easily fielded on the 20m line by Boyd.
7:58pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:58pm
A sparse crowd in attendance at Suncorp Stadium tonight. Perhaps the predicted rain is keeping fans away this evening.
7:57pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:57pm
KICK OFF- 1′
The Tigers have gotten us underway
7:54pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:54pm
Teams are out on the field and we are awaiting to kick off.
7:53pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 7:53pm
Hey Nic, joining you tonite.
Love your prediction, anyting less than a 20pnt margin would be disappointing for me.
7:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:52pm
Evening Nicholas,
I’ve foolishly tipped the Tigers. I don’t know why, just have a feeling with Moses gone they will pull a rabbit out of the hat.
Good luck on the call.
7:54pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:54pm
G’day Scott. This is rugby league, anything can happen! Cheers.
7:51pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:51pm
YOUR THOUGHTS
What is everyone thinking about tonights match? One way traffic for the Broncos? Will the Tigers spring the upset of the season?
7:49pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:49pm
WEATHER CONDITIONS
Currently in Brisbane it is 19 degrees and fine. There is a high chance of rain during this matchup although it is more likely to be a shower than a downpour.
7:47pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:47pm
EARLIER RESULT
Holden Cup
Broncos 12
Tigers 22
7:46pm
Nicholas Nakos said | 7:46pm
Good evening and welcome to The Roar’s coverage of the Brisbane Broncos versus the Wests Tigers from Suncorp Stadium.
TEAM NEWS
The Broncos have opted to start Herman Ese’ese and Alex Glenn. Sam Thaiday and Korbin Sims move to the bench. Ben Hunt is still a week away with a hamstring injury.
The Tigers have lost Luke Brooks and Chris Lawrence to injury. Jordan Rankin in jersey 20 will play halfback. Michael Chee Kam joins the team and will start on the bench