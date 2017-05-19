Brisbane Broncos vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

Tallis on DCE: In origin, he has 'always failed'

Dragons turn on the razzle dazzle to score unbelievable try

The Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers are set to do battle at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.

The Broncos continue to do enough to win games without looking overly impressive. It will be the end result that will be pleasing coach Wayne Bennett more than the process at the moment.

The Broncos conceded three tries inside the first 10 minutes last weekend but from that point forward got the better of the Sea Eagles, albeit thanks to a couple lucky tries.

In team news, James Roberts returns at centre with Jordan Kahu returning to the wing and David Mead to the bench. Ben Hunt has been named in the reserves and is an outside chance of making a return from injury.

For the Tigers, Mitchell Moses was this week finally released to the Eels and Jack Littlejohn starts in his place at five-eighth.

Luke Brooks will start at halfback after being cleared of any wrongdoing in a nightclub brawl last weekend.

The Tigers will also be bolstered by the return of captain Aaron Woods with Ava Seumanufagai making way.

Kyle Lovett replaces Michael Chee Kam on the bench.

The Tigers are outmatched in the backs in this matchup and that’s where they will lose this game.

The silky skills of players like James Roberts and Jordan Kahu will prove problematic for the Tigers all night.

I can only see this match going one way and it is pointed towards a dominating Broncos win. They are bound to click for a full 80 minutes and when they do it is going to be hard to stop.

Prediction: Brisbane by 20.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:50pm AEST.