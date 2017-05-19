Jamie Maclaren set to sign for German club

John Terry goes from hero to zero in two minutes

Jamie Maclaren has found a new home with the Socceroos hopeful poised to sign for German outfit SV Darmstadt.

It’s understood the 23-year-old former Brisbane Roar striker has agreed to join the club, who have been relegated from the Bundesliga and will play in Germany’s second tier next season.

The deal is yet to be confirmed but Maclaren flew out of Australia this week to undergo a medical assessment and finalise terms.

It comes with the promise of significant minutes, giving Maclaren the chance to take his game to the next level after scoring more goals in the past two A-League seasons than any other Australian player.

Darmstadt is coached by ex-German international Torsten Frings, who has been impressed by Maclaren’s output for Brisbane and is believed to be ready to back him as the club’s main striker.

It is also the ideal platform for Maclaren to push his case for more Socceroos involvement ahead of the Confederations Cup and the final stretch of World Cup qualification.

He is expected to be named in coach Ange Postecoglou’s initial 30-man squad, to be announced on Monday, for the crucial clash against Saudi Arabia at Adelaide Oval on June 8.

Maclaren had previously been linked with a move to FC Kaiserslautern, who also play in 2.Bundesliga and have signed the Roar’s Brandon Borrello and another talented young Australian, Jake Brimmer, from Liverpool, for next season.

Socceroos Ben Halloran (FC Heidenheim) and Mitch Langerak (VfB Stuttgart) already play in the German second division, while Mathew Leckie is set to join them after FC Ingolstadt were relegated from the Bundesliga this week.

It is Maclaren’s second attempt at carving out a career in Europe, having previously spent four years in England with Blackburn Rovers as a youth team player.

He was the hottest free agent in the A-League after winning a second consecutive Young Player of the Year award, as well as being tied with Besart Berisha for this season’s golden boot.

Maclaren scored 43 goals in 60 appearances across all competitions for Brisbane after signing a two-year deal in July 2015.