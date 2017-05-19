 

Khawaja headlines strong Australia A squad for tour of South Africa

    Usman Khawaja will seek to ramp up his bid for a Test recall when he captains Australia A during a tour of South Africa in July.

    Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird and Mitchell Swepson have been included in a 14-man squad for the first-class section of the tour. All five of the players were part of Australia’s Test squad that toured India earlier this year.

    The Australia A tour has been placed in a degree of doubt because of stalled negotiations over a new pay deal between Cricket Australia and the players’ union.

    Australia A four-day squad: Usman Khawaja (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Travis Head, Kurtis Patterson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

    Australia A one-day squad: Travis Head (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Heazlett, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth.

