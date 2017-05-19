New Zealand Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Just when you thought the New Zealand Warriors couldn’t be any more inconsistent, last week happened. Who knows what we’ll get when they host an understrength St George Illawarra Dragons in Waikato. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
The Warriors looked to have turned a corner leading into the representative round with a gritty victory over the Sydney Roosters, defending their line for most of the second half.
They then came out and tore shreds off the Penrith Panthers in the first half last week, going into the break with a 28-6 lead.
What followed was dreadful. They had 30 straight points ran up against them and lost the game by eight in a display of defence that wouldn’t cut it in the Holden Cup.
While the Warriors were – and still will be – without Simon Mannering, that excuse simply doesn’t cut it when your team has the full New Zealand national spine playing.
The Auckland-based side have a lot more than what they showed against Penrith, but doing it against an impressive Dragons defensive outfit may be easier said than done, and as always it’s going to be about Shaun Johnson and Kieran Foran.
The Dragons, who were expected to be at the bottom of the table, have surprised plenty this season, and only some tough luck with injuries have seen them drop out of the top four in the last week.
They were top of the table at a point, but have now lost three in a row, against the Sydney Roosters, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks.
While missing Gareth Widdop and Josh Dugan is a fair excuse, the Dragons haven’t played any woefully bad footy and there is no shame in losing to three of the best sides in the competition.
The only concern was the Storm, who ran up 44 points against the Red V.
Without Dugan and Widdop, the Dragons have struggled for points and Paul Mcgregor’s men will be keen to address that against the typically defensively weak Warriors.
The Dragons forwards have been strong in the face of adversity and with Paul Vaughan and Tyson Frizell leading the way, they will be looking to roll the Warriors through the middle.
In team news, the Warriors will be without Solomone Kata, with Ken Maumalo to take his spot. Euan Aitken is also out for the Dragons, with Taane Milne set to make a return to first grade, despite Matt Dufty being named in the reserves for a potential debut.
Interestingly, the Dragons have won 20 of the 25 contests between the sides.
Prediction
The Dragons might have lost a few on the trot, but they are yet to play any really poor footy. On the other hand, it’s the Warriors – it’s impossible to tip them.
Dragons by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 6pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
6:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:27pm | ! Report
CONVERSION MISSED by TIM LAFAI
Warriors 6
Dragons 10
6:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:27pm | ! Report
24′ – TRY DRAGONS, JOEL THOMPSON
The Dragons are going to go for the six here. Vaughan with the first play and oh dear. This is so incredibly soft! Joel Thompson has run a nice angle to the left, taking on the line and finding a way through the tackle, over the line and looking like he has got the ball down. Strong run, poor defence and the Dragons take the lead.
Bunker called in to check the grounding. No problems there. Dragons with a fantastic couple of minutes on the attack.
Warriors 6
Dragons 10
6:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:25pm | ! Report
23′ – Luke kicks us back off and Nightingale collects on the bounce, handing off for Packer who brings it back strongly. Vaughan with the second run of this set into the middle, working hard for every metre before De Belin goes out the back to Mann on the left who finds Mann and he is away, linking back up on the inside to Mann who is tackled ten out. De Belin goes right, offloads to Frizell and then it’s Vaughan who is taken a metre out. Now a play at the footy and the Warriors give away a penalty.
Dragons are rolling here at the moment!
Warriors 6
Dragons 6
6:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:23pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by TIM LAFAI
Warriors 6
Dragons 6
6:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:23pm | ! Report
20′ – TRY DRAGONS, KALIFA FAI FAI LOA
That’s absolutely superb ad-lib footy from the Dragons! Talk about something from nothing. Offloads through the middle here with McDonald sparking it to Fai Fai Loa who offloads on halfway, back to McDonald. He gets on the run, offloading to Lafai on the outside who hands it back on the inside for Fai Fai Loa who streaks away to score.
70 metre effort, four offloads and the Dragons are on the board.
Warriors 6
Dragons 4
6:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:21pm | ! Report
20′ – Maumalo and Ayshford work the Warriors down the left edge of the field before Lillyman and Afoa bring it up to halfway. Afoa goes out the back looking for Johnson and they are lucky to not turn it over. Foran kicks on the last from just inside halfway and Nightingale brings it back.
Warriors 6
Dragons 0
6:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:21pm | ! Report
19′ – The Dragons with some excellent running to get out of their own end, Thompson and McDonald getting involved. Packer now through the middle, making some metres after contact before they shift right with a short ball from Mann to Frizell who is over halfway. On the last they run it short side with McInnes finding Milne who grubbers, Tuivasa-Sheck linking with Klokstad who brings it away.
Warriors 6
Dragons 0