Sarah Perkins re-signs for Crows in AFLW

Adelaide have re-signed cult figure Sarah Perkins for the next AFL women’s season.

Perkins and the club’s co-captain Chelsea Randall have inked new deals with the Crows, who won the inaugural premiership.

Key forward Perkins led Adelaide’s goalkicking and was the club’s feel-good story – she dropped some 40kg just to make an AFLW list.

Perkins was overlooked in the draft before signing with the Crows as a free agent.

“Things have worked out better than I could have imagined at Adelaide and I’m thrilled to re-sign,” Perkins said in a statement on Friday.

The player signing and trade period for the women’s competition ends next Friday.