Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

It was close but no cigar last weekend, with several fancied runners letting the followers down as well as one ‘suspect’ ride at Morphettville.

I’m looking to bounce back hard this Saturday. Here are my five best bets for the weekend.

Bet one: Win – Morphettville race eight, number four: Ravi

She is the best bet right across Australia for mine. This mare resumed with an eye-catching performance in the Sapphire at Randwick behind Secret Agenda before going to the Robert Sangster, where she got a mile back but closed off with purpose against the tempo behind the same here, clocking the fastest final splits. This looks a drop in depth and as we know with Team Snowden, they love targeting a race third up.

Bet two: Each way – Morphettville race one, number one: Chase The Horizon

I am very surprised that this horse is at such good odds of nearly $21. It really caught the first up at the Caulfield 1100 metres behind Miss Vista before being thrown in the deep end in the Wangoom at Warrnambool, where nothing went right for the galloper – but in the end the run was very good behind Ulmann. Third up now, so he should be ready fitness wise and draws to get good cover and ambush.

Bet three: Win – Flemington race nine, number nine: Steggler

I’m pretty keen on this import for Darren Weir. He ran in an identical race at this track and distance a fortnight back, when he was heavily backed and did an enormous job in defeat given he was back near last, wide with no cover, yet still loomed to win but his condition just gave out late. He looks to be ready fitness-wise and I am happy to be in his corner.

Bet four: Each Way – Flemington race five, number 15: Noela’s Choice

I think this mare looks superb overs in a wide open contest. Resumed for Darren Weir in the Wangoom during the Warrnambool Carnival where she was out the back and looked a bit disinterested, but she picked up the bit and worked home out wide with real purpose. 1400 metres looks ideal, and she remains down in the weights. Keen to have a crack at her each way.

Bet five: Win – Rosehill race three, number one: New Universe

This looks a very safe way to go and a potential multi-anchor. He’s a potential group one performer who created a big impression at his Australian debut here a fortnight back. He was a mile back in the run, but when Tommy gave him clear air out wide he savaged the line despite not being fully ridden out. He won with class and authority. I’m sure he’ll be up north after this, and I think he can go there with two wins on the board.