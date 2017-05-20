Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: NBA Eastern Conference finals Game 2 live scores, blog

How do you stop a refreshed LeBron James? The Boston Celtics are tasked with finding the answer in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Game 2 from 10:30am (AEST).

As he tends to every season, LeBron has risen for the finals and the Cavaliers’ playoff record currently reads a stunning 9-0.

It’s because of that astounding record, despite finishing second in the East to the Celtics, that the Cavaliers have had a full fortnight off the court.

For a player of LeBron’s calibre to get to put his feet up for two weeks after a pair of convincing series victories, this Cavaliers team look just about unbeatable.

They proved to be exactly that during the first game of the Eastern Conference finals as well, picking up a relatively drama-free 13-point win, LeBron leading the way with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Another 30-plus-point performance from ‘King’ James will see him tie Michael Jordan’s record for the most consecutive playoff games scoring 30 or more.

It hasn’t been all LeBron though, with Kevin Love a leading light during Game 1, scoring 32 and grabbing 12 rebounds. Though Kyrie Irving was quiet, his form has been good and he simply did what was needed in Game 1.

The victory gives Cleveland home advantage for the rest of the series, so for Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics, this second game at The Garden becomes must-win.

Going down 2-0 against Cleveland would effectively end the series on the spot and almost ensure the Cavaliers take it in another sweep.

Thomas will be the main man if the Celtics are to get up, but by his lofty standards, it was a quiet one in Game 1. While 17 points and ten assists, coupled with four turnovers, isn’t a bad night in anyone’s book, it simply wasn’t enough from one of the league’s superstars.

What Thomas needs is support. Given bench player Kelly Olynyk was the reason they beat the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the second round though, it doesn’t fill Celtics fans with great aspirations.

They have to simplify their gameplan and try to take LeBron out of the picture as much as possible. Winning the rebound battle will be crucial, but for that to happen, Al Horford is going to need domination in the post.

Back on offence, the impact of Gerald Green and Avery Bradley could well decide exactly how Boston play in this one.

Prediction

Back to the original question – LeBron James won’t be stopped. The Celtics will be hard-pressed picking up one win in this series.

Cavaliers by 12.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 10:30am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.