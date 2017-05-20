Brisbane belted as Crows return to winning form

The Adelaide Crows completely destroyed the Brisbane Lions on Saturday night, and had them limping off the ground.

There were warning signs in the first quarter for Adelaide, the Lions applied lots of pressure and didn’t allow Adelaide to get any uncontested possessions in the first quarter.

Poor kicking, which plagued Brisbane all night, was what stopped them from going into quarter time with a comfortable lead.

It wasn’t all negative for the Lions with 39 touches to Dayne Beams and two early goals to Dayne Zorko.

Ultimately, they played like the young inexperienced side that they are and it showed.

From the second quarter onwards it was all Adelaide. The much-hyped forward line of Tom T Lynch, Tex Walker, Eddie Betts and Charlie Cameron all chipped in to contribute to this 80-point margin.

A special shout out to Eddie Betts who probably kicked goal of the year in the second quarter – as well as Rory Sloane, Rory Laird and the brothers Brad and Matt Crouch who all dominated with 30+ possessions each.

It was important for Adelaide to get back on the winning side of the game, but this was a little excruciating to watch.

In the end, it was like a practice match and in the final quarter you really just waned the carnage to stop.

This was a game that everyone expected Adelaide to win easily and they did – but Brisbane showed that Adelaide are stoppable.

Where the Crows stand in 2017 is still anyone’s guess – but right now, they’re back on top.

Final score

Brisbane Lions 7.18.60

Adelaide Crows 21.14.140