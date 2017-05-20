Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows will be looking to reclaim their status as the best team in the AFL when they take on last-placed Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the Gabba, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

A fortnight ago Adelaide were touted as ‘unbeatable,’ and have since suffered shock losses against North Melbourne and Melbourne.

Poor performance by their stellar forward line-up and well as incessant tagging of Rory Sloane have limited the ability of the Crows to move the ball freely.

In response to this, Don Pyke has dropped forward Josh Jenkins and David Mackay in an attempt to reinvigorate the side.

Brisbane are rebuilding. Most commentators note that they are a young side with a long way to go. This is reflected by their 18th position on the ladder and the fact the team has managed just one win this season.

The home ground advantage is always helpful, but most punters would expect this one to be an easy win to the Crows.

However as this season becomes more and more tightly contested, I wouldn’t be surprised if the young Lions put up a big fight.

Player to watch

Taylor Walker has often been lauded as the best Captain in the AFL. He’s made some poor decisions on-field in the last couple of matches and should be looking to lift if Adelaide want to get their rhythm back.

Prediction

Adelaide by 30 points.

