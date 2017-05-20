 

Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

Caitlin Doyle

By Caitlin Doyle

    Brisbane Lions vs. Adelaide Crows
    Gabba
    AFL Home and Away May 20, 2017
    Q2 - 9:00 - Brisbane Lions 25, Adelaide Crows 34
    Brisbane Lions Adelaide Crows
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q13624   3321
    Q23725   5434

    The Adelaide Crows will be looking to reclaim their status as the best team in the AFL when they take on last-placed Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the Gabba, starting from 7:25pm AEST.

    A fortnight ago Adelaide were touted as ‘unbeatable,’ and have since suffered shock losses against North Melbourne and Melbourne.

    Poor performance by their stellar forward line-up and well as incessant tagging of Rory Sloane have limited the ability of the Crows to move the ball freely.

    In response to this, Don Pyke has dropped forward Josh Jenkins and David Mackay in an attempt to reinvigorate the side.

    Brisbane are rebuilding. Most commentators note that they are a young side with a long way to go. This is reflected by their 18th position on the ladder and the fact the team has managed just one win this season.

    The home ground advantage is always helpful, but most punters would expect this one to be an easy win to the Crows.

    However as this season becomes more and more tightly contested, I wouldn’t be surprised if the young Lions put up a big fight.

    Player to watch
    Taylor Walker has often been lauded as the best Captain in the AFL. He’s made some poor decisions on-field in the last couple of matches and should be looking to lift if Adelaide want to get their rhythm back.

    Prediction
    Adelaide by 30 points.

    Events
    Quarter 1
    2' BEHIND - Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane Lions)
    3' BEHIND - Jake Barrett (Brisbane Lions)
    6' BEHIND - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    8' BEHIND - Tom Lynch (Adelaide Crows)
    9' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    11' GOAL - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    14' BEHIND - Dayne Zorko (Brisbane Lions)
    16' BEHIND - Rushed (Brisbane Lions)
    17' GOAL - Tom Lynch (Adelaide Crows)
    20' BEHIND - Jake Barrett (Brisbane Lions)
    22' GOAL - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    25' BEHIND - Lewis Taylor (Brisbane Lions)
    27' GOAL - Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane Lions)
    30' BEHIND - Rushed (Adelaide Crows)
    32' GOAL - Hugh Greenwood (Adelaide Crows)
    Quarter 2
    2' BEHIND - Taylor Walker (Adelaide Crows)
    4' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    7' GOAL - Eddie Betts (Adelaide Crows)
    9' BEHIND - Matthew Hammelmann (Brisbane Lions)