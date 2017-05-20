Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows: AFL live scores, blog

The Adelaide Crows will be looking to reclaim their status as the best team in the AFL when they take on last-placed Brisbane Lions. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at the Gabba, starting from 7:25pm AEST.
A fortnight ago Adelaide were touted as ‘unbeatable,’ and have since suffered shock losses against North Melbourne and Melbourne.
Poor performance by their stellar forward line-up and well as incessant tagging of Rory Sloane have limited the ability of the Crows to move the ball freely.
In response to this, Don Pyke has dropped forward Josh Jenkins and David Mackay in an attempt to reinvigorate the side.
Brisbane are rebuilding. Most commentators note that they are a young side with a long way to go. This is reflected by their 18th position on the ladder and the fact the team has managed just one win this season.
The home ground advantage is always helpful, but most punters would expect this one to be an easy win to the Crows.
However as this season becomes more and more tightly contested, I wouldn’t be surprised if the young Lions put up a big fight.
Player to watch
Taylor Walker has often been lauded as the best Captain in the AFL. He’s made some poor decisions on-field in the last couple of matches and should be looking to lift if Adelaide want to get their rhythm back.
Prediction
Adelaide by 30 points.
8:12pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:12pm
BEHIND
The Lions switch the ball at half back and get a shot at goal.
Another opportunity missed.
8:10pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:10pm
GOAL
EDDIE BETTS!!
A contender for goal of the year right there! Arms pinned behind him and he still managed to soccer that one through the middle. Stunning.
Brisbane need to get this under control quickly.
8:09pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:09pm
8:08pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:08pm
GOAL
Eddie Betts does his job for the Crows and put them in the lead. A tricky angle for anyone else but Eddie.
Adelaide got there first clean disposal of the ball for the evening and for a second, look like the side we al got accustomed too.
8:05pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:05pm
BEHIND
Adelaide reduce the lead to just two points after Walker misses a set shot right in his zone.
8:00pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 8:00pm
GOAL
Basketball convert Greenwood kicks a goal right on the quarter time siren are Eddie Betts selflessly gave the ball to him.
That goal keeps Adelaide just 4 points behind at quarter time, despite being outclassed in almost every aspect of the game.
Brisbane have been relentless and have given Adelaide zero room to move in he first quarter but poor kicking means that they haven’t taken advantage of the opportunities they’ve created.
A big shout out to the goal umpire who got straight back up after an accidental knee to the stomach earlier in the quarter. The true hero of this game so far.
7:52pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:52pm
GOAL
Taylor slots a goal through for the Lions.
Full credit to Brisbane this quarter, they haven’t given Adelaide an inch.
7:51pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:51pm
BEHIND
Spectacularly bad kicking from the Lions this evening. They should be miles infant but can only manage a 4 point lead.
7:48pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 7:48pm
GOAL
Walker kicks an easy goal for Adelaide despite the fact that the kick was clearly not 15 metres. It’s one rule the umpires have been freely ignoring all year.