Cronulla coup! Sharks sign Dragons’ Dugan

Tedesco sent to the bin during horror night for the Tigers

St George Illawarra Dragons fullback Josh Dugan has finally put an end to the speculation about his future, signing a four-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks, believed to be worth about $3 million.

If the reported figure is correct, it puts Dugan in an elite class of fullbacks in the NRL on about $750,000 a year and will see him link up with the Sharks from the start of the 2018 season.

The New South Wales Blues and Australian representative will remain in the Shire until at least 2021, ending a five-year tenure at the Dragons, who got his career back on track after he was sacked from the Canberra Raiders in 2013 following a string of off-field incidents.

Dugan has been a changed man in the Red V though, not having one indiscretion against his name since playing his first game for the joint venture in the middle of the 2013 season.

Since then, Dugan has played 83 games in the Red V after turning out 70 times for the Canberra Raiders. The explosive backline player has also added nine appearances for the Blues and seven for Australia.

Coach Shane Flanagan said Dugan was a key signing for the club as they move into next year and that he was excited to sign on with the club.

“Josh will bring quality and experience to our backline next year and to sign the current Origin and Australian Test centre is a major coup for the club and for our future,” Flanagan said.

“We have a number of exciting young backs coming through our grades and Josh’s experience will be invaluable in helping with their continued development. Josh has just turned 27 and I am confident his best football is still ahead of him.”

“He is looking forward to being part of the development of players such as Val Holmes and as to where he might play for next year, quite simply he is the current Test right centre and who can also play fullback which is a bonus for our club,” Flanagan added.

Interestingly, it’s been reported that Dugan decided to waive the ten-day cooling off period on his contract, showing his intent to play for the reigning premiers from 2018.

The Dragons were keen on keeping Dugan, but it’s been said that a conflict of interests in the club led to Dugan signing with their local rivals. Club coach Paul McGregor has stated he wanted Dugan to play fullback, while the club’s management didn’t seem to share that view stating Dugan would be better suited to play centre.

Flanagan will have a tough selection battle on his hands when Dugan arrives in the Shire, with youngster Valentine Holmes holding a mortgage over the fullback spot for the Sharks.

It’s likely the Dragons fullback will settle to play centre, replacing Jack Bird who was signed by the Brisbane Broncos on a contract that will see him in the Queensland capital and playing under Wayne Bennett from the beginning of the 2018 season.

Paul Gallen also spoke about the value Dugan would bring to the club.

“We are wrapped to have him,” Gallen said. “I’ve been lucky enough to play rep footy with Josh over the years and he is a good guy and an outstanding team player.

“He is going to be an enormous boost to our team and Josh will be a great benefit to the club.” added Gallen.