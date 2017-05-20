Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans are looking for their fourth win in a row when they host the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 11. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm (AEST).
After their heart-stopping 38-36 win over ladder-leaders Melbourne last week, the Titans are just one win outside the top eight.
Manly are currently sitting in seventh position, with five wins from their first ten matches.
The Sea Eagles are coming off a loss last week against the Broncos. They’ll be without fullback Tom Trbojevic, who injured his ankle in that match and will miss at least six weeks. His place will be taken by Matthew Wright in the only change to the Manly line-up.
The Titans will be sweating on the fitness of Jarryd Hayne, who’s been named in the centres once again despite going off with a leg injury against the Storm. Winger Dan Sarginson and backrower Ryan Simpkins are both out with injury, with Dale Copley and Leivhaha Pulu being promoted from the bench to take their places. Karl Lawton and Nathaniel Peteru come onto the bench.
It will be the last chance for potential State of Origin players like Hayne, Nate Myles, Daly Cherry-Evans, Dylan Walker and Jake Trbojevic to press their claims before the Queensland and New South Wales teams are announced for Game 1 of this year’s series.
Prediction
Manly by 7.
6:43pm
John Coomer said | 6:43pm | ! Report
51’ Penalty to Manly. They take the tap inside Titans’ territory.
Titans 6
Manly 24
6:42pm
John Coomer said | 6:42pm | ! Report
50’ 20 metre tap for Manly after Wright fields a last tackle kick on the full in goal.
Titans 6
Manly 24
6:41pm
John Coomer said | 6:41pm | ! Report
49’ Titans in possession halfway.
Titans 6
Manly 24
6:40pm
Joe said | 6:40pm | ! Report
Titans look uninterested. Maybe the win last week got to their heads. Definitely not the same team. Manly are playing great especially considering all the travel in the last two weeks.
6:38pm
John Coomer said | 6:38pm | ! Report
46’ Great ball from Sironen to put Jake Trbojevic over near the posts. Wright converts. Dylan Walker currently struggling with a cork for Manly.
Titans 6
Manly 24
6:37pm
John Coomer said | 6:37pm
45' Try!! Manly (Trbojevic)
45’ Try!! Manly (Trbojevic)
Titans 6
Manly 22
Kick to come
6:37pm
Joe said | 6:37pm | ! Report
Koroisau surely must be in Origin contention. Outplaying Peats here. Walker and Uate have been outstanding. Elgey has been average this year. Might be time to go back to Taylor and Roberts with Hayne at the back.
6:40pm
John Coomer said | 6:40pm | ! Report
I think Api would be a great option. Elgey’s defence is a concern for the Titans.
6:36pm
John Coomer said | 6:36pm | ! Report
44’ Forward pass early in the count from the Titans. Manly scrum feed on halfway.
Titans 6
Manly 18
6:35pm
John Coomer said | 6:35pm | ! Report
43’ Turnover to the Titans on their own 20.
Titans 6
Manly 18
6:32pm
John Coomer said | 6:32pm | ! Report
42’ Penalty to the Titans after Manly complete their first set of the second half. But their kick doesn’t find touch! Manly in possession on halfway.
Titans 6
Manly 18
6:31pm
John Coomer said | 6:31pm | ! Report
41’ Titans complete their first set with a bomb, taken by Wright.
Titans 6
Manly 18