Gold Coast Titans vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

The Gold Coast Titans are looking for their fourth win in a row when they host the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 11. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 5:30pm (AEST).

After their heart-stopping 38-36 win over ladder-leaders Melbourne last week, the Titans are just one win outside the top eight.

Manly are currently sitting in seventh position, with five wins from their first ten matches.

The Sea Eagles are coming off a loss last week against the Broncos. They’ll be without fullback Tom Trbojevic, who injured his ankle in that match and will miss at least six weeks. His place will be taken by Matthew Wright in the only change to the Manly line-up.

The Titans will be sweating on the fitness of Jarryd Hayne, who’s been named in the centres once again despite going off with a leg injury against the Storm. Winger Dan Sarginson and backrower Ryan Simpkins are both out with injury, with Dale Copley and Leivhaha Pulu being promoted from the bench to take their places. Karl Lawton and Nathaniel Peteru come onto the bench.

It will be the last chance for potential State of Origin players like Hayne, Nate Myles, Daly Cherry-Evans, Dylan Walker and Jake Trbojevic to press their claims before the Queensland and New South Wales teams are announced for Game 1 of this year’s series.

Prediction

Manly by 7.

Join The Roar at 5:30pm (AEST) for score updates and debate in our live blog.