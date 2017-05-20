 

Highlanders heroics make for a disturbance in the Force

    The Force competed for 40 minutes against the Highlanders, but the gulf in class between the Australian and New Zealand conferences once again widened as the Highlanders piled on the points in the second half en route to a crushing win.

    At the moment, Australian rugby is at a crossroads and one-sided defeats to their New Zealand rivals is becoming the norm.

    The Force never looked liked getting back into the contest against a Highlanders team with simply more skill and composure up their sleeve.

    The Highlanders, like all Kiwi teams, seem to just execute the basics far better than their Australian counterparts.

    Furthermore, the Highlanders, like all Kiwi teams are ruthless with possession. You give them a sniff and they will destroy you, home or away.

    The Force dominated possession and territory in the first half and really only looked like scoring just once when Rona broke the line.

    When the Highlanders had possession though, they always looked a class above.

    Overall, another dark night for Australian rugby. Another normal night for the New Zealand conference.

