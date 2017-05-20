No more excuses from besieged NRL Tigers

Tallis on DCE: In origin, he has 'always failed'

No more excuses. That’s the mantra ex-NSW prop Tim Grant believes the Wests Tigers must adopt, saying his besieged NRL club can no longer claim they are distracted by contract dramas.

The Tigers’ nightmare season somehow got worse as the joint venture was thumped 36-0 by Brisbane at a wet Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

They lost halfback Luke Brooks (hamstring) before kickoff, ensuring they had a new-look halves pairing following the sudden release of star pivot Mitchell Moses to Parramatta.

Not much else went right as the second-last Tigers slumped to a six tries to nil loss.

Tigers coach Ivan Cleary admitted months of contract speculation about their star players was finally taking its toll on the field.

But Tigers prop Grant claimed all the contract dramas were over following Moses’ Eels defection and would no longer be used as the reason for a poor performance.

“What impacts performance is uncertainty and most of that has been put to bed now,” Grant said.

“Everyone knows where everyone is going, so to keep going on about that is an excuse.

“In my eyes that is probably over now. Hopefully that gives fans some peace of mind too.”

Grant said the new mantra would work if they stuck together.

“Training is the best place to be because we are all together,” he said.

“It’s when you go home and people ask you what is happening that’s when the pressure is on and the mind starts wandering.”

Cleary hoped the heavy loss to Brisbane marked their low point and they could now start rebuilding and is looking forward to next week’s bye.

“Our club has had a lot of turmoil, a lot of speculation, a lot of scrutiny,” Cleary said.

“It is coming out in our performance.

“Change is coming but at the moment it is just trying to manage how we get through it.

“We are in a bit of a hole at the moment. It’s probably a good time to get a week off.”

Grant said their comeback plan was simply train well as a group and he expects Brooks to be back soon.

“If it was a Sunday game he would have been right, but you don’t take a risk with your main playmaker,” Grant said.