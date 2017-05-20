 

Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders NRL live scores, blog

    Eels vs Raiders

    NRL, 20 May, 2017
    ANZ Stadium
    0:00 - Eels 8, Raiders 10
    Eels   Raiders
    8 LIVE SCORE 10
    2 TRIES 2
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 1
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Ben Cummins
    Touch judges: Chris Butler & Belinda Sleeman
    Video Referee: Bernard Sutton

    The Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders come head-to-head with both sides looking to re-enter the winners’ circle. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

    Parramatta have been shot of confidence, being brought down to Earth by the Sydney Roosters. The 38-point loss was an unexpected result for the Eels, who came into the match with impressive wins over Penrith and North Queensland, and were looking at cementing a spot inside the top eight.

    They are looking for answers against a Canberra side who lost to the last-place Knights by 14 points last weekend.

    The Raiders have now lost three straight games, and look a much different side to the finals contenders we saw earlier in the season.

    Ricky Stuart’s side looked lost and out of sorts against Newcastle and will have to do better against an Eels side who will be determined to put last week’s result behind them.

    It looks to be a battle of the No.3s this week, with Parramatta looking to Michael Jennings to inspire a win, while Canberra will lean on ever-reliable captain Jarrod Croker to help end their winless streak.

    Predicition
    The Eels looked solid before last week’s thumping, while the Raiders have been looking shaky for a few weeks now. While Canberra’s winless run will end eventually, I don’t see it happening against Parramatta.

    Eels by 10

    Join The Roar for all the action from 7:30pm (AEST).

