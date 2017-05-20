Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders NRL live scores, blog

The Parramatta Eels and Canberra Raiders come head-to-head with both sides looking to re-enter the winners’ circle. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).
Parramatta have been shot of confidence, being brought down to Earth by the Sydney Roosters. The 38-point loss was an unexpected result for the Eels, who came into the match with impressive wins over Penrith and North Queensland, and were looking at cementing a spot inside the top eight.
They are looking for answers against a Canberra side who lost to the last-place Knights by 14 points last weekend.
The Raiders have now lost three straight games, and look a much different side to the finals contenders we saw earlier in the season.
Ricky Stuart’s side looked lost and out of sorts against Newcastle and will have to do better against an Eels side who will be determined to put last week’s result behind them.
It looks to be a battle of the No.3s this week, with Parramatta looking to Michael Jennings to inspire a win, while Canberra will lean on ever-reliable captain Jarrod Croker to help end their winless streak.
Predicition
The Eels looked solid before last week’s thumping, while the Raiders have been looking shaky for a few weeks now. While Canberra’s winless run will end eventually, I don’t see it happening against Parramatta.
Eels by 10
Join The Roar for all the action from 7:30pm (AEST).
8:14pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:14pm | ! Report
TRY PARRAMATTA
Semi turns something out of nothing offloading to Jennings to score
8-10 kick to come
8:13pm
Alex L said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Leilua’s discipline leaves more than a little to be desired.
8:13pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:13pm | ! Report
37TH MIN: Another penalty for Parra
Real chance for the Eels here
8:12pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:12pm | ! Report
36TH MIN: Pen Eels
Could they score a second before half time?
8:11pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:11pm | ! Report
35TH MIN: Conversion Unsuccessful
Still 4-10 now
Raiders dropped of a bit recently allowing the Eels back in it
8:09pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:09pm | ! Report
TRY PARRAMATTA
Ma’U scoring down the left hand side
4-10 kick to come
8:08pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:08pm | ! Report
VIDEO REF EELS
Great but slightly fortunate play down the left by Parra here
8:07pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:07pm | ! Report
32ND MIN: Canberra are just obtaining too many metres each set as far as Parra is concerned. They need to sort it out ASAP
8:05pm
Samuel Ashton said | 8:05pm | ! Report
31ST MIN: Loving the energy from Cotric. Looking like a real talent here.
Canberra well on top right now