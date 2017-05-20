Rapana scores Raiders winner to break losing streak

McCullough KOd after taking an elbow to the face

The Canberra Raiders won a thriller in Parramatta against the Eels to end their losing streak.

It was a game that could have gone either way, with both sides having turns in controlling the game and being the dominant side.

However, Canberra have gotten home in the end ending a winless run of three matches and keeping their top eight hopes alive.

The first half started greatly for Canberra, scoring quickly and sprinting out to a 4-0 lead after Cotric crashed over out wide.

The Raiders were dominating down the middle, running Parramatta into the ground in defence.

Soon the Raiders were 10-0 up after some enterprising play led to Leilua crashing over down the right-hand side.

Canberra however started to lessen their intensity, and the game entered a state of flux entering the last 10 minutes of the half.

However, Parra got one back, with Ma’U scoring in the corner after some great but lucky play to score and bring the margin to six.

Jennings then scored at the buzzer after some great play by Semi Radradra to even it up at half time.

The Eels started the second half well, scoring quickly through Vave and getting out to a 16-10 lead through some great attacking play.

The Eels continued to dominate but out of nowhere a great pass by Croker sets up Blake Austin to score and equalise for Canberra, 16-all and game on.

It looked like it was going to golden point before Jordan Rapana scored a fantastic try in the corner to steal all the points for the Raiders.

Final score

Parramatta Eels 16

Canberra Raiders 22