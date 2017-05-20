Reynolds predicts disgusting chaos at wet Winton

Winto will be chaotic in the wet, says Reynolds (Photo: Red Bull content pool)

Awesome, disgusting chaos – that’s Erebus driver David Reynolds’s prediction for Saturday’s opening Supercars race at Winton if the rain which lashed Friday’s practice sessions continues.

Heavy rain made for treacherous conditions in the first practice but the track dried up enough for Reynolds’ Holden to finish third in the second session in one minute and 29.5228 seconds, 1.4178 behind Nick Percat who topped the timesheets.

While falls aren’t expected to be as heavy, rain is forecast for the area on Saturday morning, throwing up the possibility of another wet track for the afternoon’s 120km race.

“If we’re going to race in the water tomorrow it’s going to be chaos, absolutely disgusting chaos” Reylonds said.

“And it’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be so much fun.

“If I don’t spear into the side of someone, I’ll be happy.”

Water began to engulf the track during the opening session, with drivers constantly coming off the track.

“The first one was nuts for me, I could barely keep it on the track,” Reynolds said.

“I had like five offs and they were so long I could actually tell my team that I was having a crash before I went off the track.”

DJR Team Penske star Scott McLaughlin continued his strong form, finishing second in a hectic end to the day’s Supercars action.

But the earlier session was out of control, he said.

“Towards the end, the wet conditions were pretty full on,” McLaughlin said.

“Going down the front straight I was basically aqua-planing from the last corner all the way down to turn three.”

The final practice session will kick off at 1050 AEDT on Saturday, before qualifying at 1325 for the ninth race of the series at 1600.