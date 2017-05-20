Saturday Sure Things: Weekend preview

There’s some very solid racing right across Australia this Saturday, with the focus being mainly on Doomben and Morphettville for their respective group one meetings. Here is my look at some of the key races.

Doomben

Race Seven (16:01): Hardy Brothers Doomben Cup 2000 metres

The track will more than likely be heavy, but that only enhances my confidence in Articus. He gave them a nice spanking last time out over 1800 metres at Flemington with style, and he ran really good time. He was only second up there, so he should have enormous upside left and Avdulla takes over.

It’s Somewhat is the obvious coice. Hollindale winner who was pretty much gifted the race, but he still toughed it out. Capable on wet ground, but he is a horse much better on top. The wet track won’t harm Maurus. He was the best run in the Hollindale. It’s just a shame he has drawn the car park. Had he drawn inside, he’d nearly be on top.

Articus on top, ahead of It’s Somewhat, Maurus and Amelie’s Star.

Race Six (15:21): The Magic Million Roses 2000 metres

It’s hard to turn away from Dawn Wall. She was ridden a treat by Bowman in the Gold Coast Bracelet and never looked in doubt. Nothing from that race will beat her here.

Kenedna is the obvious. She’s been ridden superbly at her past few and was beaten by a potential star in the Egg Tart in the SA Oaks. She has been up since December but seems to be loving life and racing. Oklahoma Girl is the big key here. She ran well last time out over 1800 metres at Rosehill, but she is a swimmer and the rain brings her right into the mix.

Landed with Dawn Wall, ahead of Kenedna, Oklahoma Girl and Invincibella.

Morphettville

Race Seven (16:50): Darley Goodwood 1200 metres

1200 metres isn’t his distance, but Black Heart Bart is the class, so I will lean his way. He won the race last year as an up and comer, but 12 months later he is a much better horse. He looked to work very well recently with some high-class stablemates, and he draws a lovely gate and should take some beating.

Lucky Liberty has gained a start and he is a serious contender at odds. Lovely return first up, he’s down in the weights and we know what a booming finish he has. That booming finish is also in the kit bag of Kaepernick. He is a tease, but if they go silly in front, this is the horse to look out for.

Siding with Black Heart Bart, to beat Lucky Liberty, Kaepernick and Malaguerra.