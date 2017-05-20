Sea Eagles supreme, Titans trounced

Tedesco sent to the bin during horror night for the Tigers

Manly have consolidated their position in the top eight with a well deserved 30-10 victory over the Titans on the Gold Coast.

The Sea Eagles were in control for most of the match after scoring three first-half tries to one in the first half to head into the sheds leading 18-6.

Akuila Uate opened the scoring for Manly in the 13th minute after Daly Cherry-Evans threw a cut-out ball to put him into the clear near halfway. He then beat Titans’ fullback Tyrone Roberts all ends up to score near the posts.

The Titans hit back quickly though when Ash Taylor capitalised on a Manly error in the restart set to score in the corner. His sideline conversion levelled the scores at 6-all.

DCE set up Manly’s second try in the 20th minute with another cut-out ball to Uate. The flying winger again made a break down the left edge before turning the ball back into centre Dylan Walker for the try.

Soon after, Api Koroisau capitalised on a quick play the ball near the Titans line to burrow his way over from dummy half just three minutes later.

That try took Manly out to 18-6 after 23 minutes, but Sea Eagles’ second rower Frank Winterstein was sin-binned soon after for ten minutes later after being offside in defence from a quick tap. But the Titans weren’t able to capitalise on the extra man.

Six minutes into the second half, Curtin Sironen offloaded to put Jake Trbojevic over near the posts and take Manly out to 24-6.

The Titans gave their fans some hope ten minutes later when Anthony Don grounded a last tackle Ash Taylor grubber kick just before the dead ball line to score.

But, they couldn’t continue to mount sustained pressure, and with six minutes to go another DCE cut-out pass put Dylan Walker over for his second try.

In terms of State of Origin auditions, both DCE and Dylan Walker advanced their claims, despite Walker having a cork for much of the second half.

Jake Trbojevic (Manly) and Jarrod Wallace (Titans) both had their usual busy games, while Jarryd Hayne was quiet for the Titans. Nate Myles had minimal game time for Manly, coming off the interchange bench late in the first half but picking up an injury and not returning after half-time.

Final score

Gold Coast Titans 10

Manly Sea Eagles 30