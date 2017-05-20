Sharks vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

It’s 8th versus 18th when the Sharks battle the Sunwolves in Singapore tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 9:55pm AEST.

This match will be a belter.

The Sunwolves were admirable in their three-match tour of New Zealand before nearly pulling a fast one on the hot and cold Jaguares last week in a noisy Buenos Aires.

The Sharks meanwhile, will be stinging after their upset loss to the Southern Kings last start.

For different reasons, both sides will turn up with something to prove.

For the Japanese franchise – they’ll be out to prove that their form of late is no fluke, and that their spot at the base of the overall ladder isn’t reflective of what they can offer.

For the Sharks? They need to right the wrongs of last round and can push up to 6th on the overall ladder with a win.

If you looked at the ladder and indeed the betting odds – it would appear the Sharks should win this game in a canter.

However, with the Sunwolves welcoming back captain and workhorse Harumichi Tatekawa, and the Sharks being riddled by injuries – particularly in the backline, this game will be a tight affair.

The last time these two teams met, the Sharks emerged 40-29 victors in an attacking affair in Durban.

Prediction

The Sunwolves have been impressive in games in Singapore, and indeed their last three matches on the road.

The Sharks will be keen to bounce back from their last start loss, and assuming their tight five hold up – I think they’ll scrape home in a hostile affair.

Sharks by 5

