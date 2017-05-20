Stormers vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores

The Blues face a vital challenge to win on the road and keep themselves in the mix for a finals berth when they come up against the Stormers in Round 13. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at DHL Newlands, starting from 3am AEST.
Due to Super Rugby’s convoluted and soon to come to an end conference system, this match means a lot more for the Blues’ finals chances than it does the Stormers’, even though the Stormers are five competition points behind their opponents.
The reason for that is that the Stormers have a dominant lead in the Africa 2 conference over some battlers in the Bulls, Cheetahs and Sunwolves. With only five rounds left, they could probably coast through to finals without lifting a finger, even though they’re on a so-so 6-4 record at the moment.
The Blues, on the other hand, are part of a pack of teams trying to fit into the four finals slots not reserved for conference winners. They’re not going to catch the league-leading Crusaders for top spot in New Zealand, but still have hopes of playing finals if they can leapfrog say the Sharks or the Highlanders into eighth.
They’ve built up some steam with three wins in a row coming into this match, knocking off the Brumbies (18-12) and the Waratahs (40-33) while in Australia, and then last week the Cheetahs at home (50-32).
The Stormers on the other hand after starting the year in excellent form with six straight wins, have lost their last four and come into this match off a bye last week.
Prediction
Although the Stormers boast the home ground advantage and a week’s rest coming into this one, you’d think with things positioned the way they are, the Blues have reason to want it more.
Blues by 4.
Join The Roar for live scores from the match at DHL Newlands, starting from 3am AEST.
3:33am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:33am | ! Report
Nice try Blues.
Go for two more tries now during this YC
3:31am
biltongbek said | 3:31am | ! Report
That was too easy, likely to see plenty more
3:31am
Rugby Tragic said | 3:31am | ! Report
EE off YC … also a bit soft … geez I’d punch harder than that!
3:30am
biltongbek said | 3:30am | ! Report
Lots of how’s your father there, I wish just once they will stop threatening to clobber, and just clobber for real.
3:34am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:34am | ! Report
Eben-SBW is a fight I would pay big money to watch 😉
3:30am
Rugby Tragic said | 3:30am | ! Report
Hi NV, morning Biltongbek
3:30am
biltongbek said | 3:30am | ! Report
HimRT
3:29am
Rugby Tragic said | 3:29am | ! Report
Duthie’s YC was soft … but that’s the way the ref saw it… plenty of little errors and stop start….
3:28am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:28am | ! Report
As always when Eben is niggled, it is him against at least five.
Only SBW could step up one on one against Eben 😉
3:16am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:16am | ! Report
I am here to keep you company RT
I have predicted Blues by 15, so you and I need to work to fix this *S*
3:34am
Rugby Tragic said | 3:34am | ! Report
Haha! …. the chances of the Blues being in playoffs are very slim indeed … depending on other results but they have to keep winning …
3:15am
biltongbek said | 3:15am | ! Report
And the referee provides a helping hand to the Stormers
3:18am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 3:18am | ! Report
No team warning ahead, very weird.
3:03am
Rugby Tragic said | 3:03am | ! Report
Wooo and I thought a knock on has to go forwards! .. 🙂
Here’s the first scrum …