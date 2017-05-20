Stormers vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores

The Blues face a vital challenge to win on the road and keep themselves in the mix for a finals berth when they come up against the Stormers in Round 13. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at DHL Newlands, starting from 3am AEST.

Due to Super Rugby’s convoluted and soon to come to an end conference system, this match means a lot more for the Blues’ finals chances than it does the Stormers’, even though the Stormers are five competition points behind their opponents.

The reason for that is that the Stormers have a dominant lead in the Africa 2 conference over some battlers in the Bulls, Cheetahs and Sunwolves. With only five rounds left, they could probably coast through to finals without lifting a finger, even though they’re on a so-so 6-4 record at the moment.

The Blues, on the other hand, are part of a pack of teams trying to fit into the four finals slots not reserved for conference winners. They’re not going to catch the league-leading Crusaders for top spot in New Zealand, but still have hopes of playing finals if they can leapfrog say the Sharks or the Highlanders into eighth.

They’ve built up some steam with three wins in a row coming into this match, knocking off the Brumbies (18-12) and the Waratahs (40-33) while in Australia, and then last week the Cheetahs at home (50-32).

The Stormers on the other hand after starting the year in excellent form with six straight wins, have lost their last four and come into this match off a bye last week.

Prediction

Although the Stormers boast the home ground advantage and a week’s rest coming into this one, you’d think with things positioned the way they are, the Blues have reason to want it more.

Blues by 4.

