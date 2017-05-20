Titanic! Cameron kicks last-minute winner as Tiger time hits an iceberg

The Richmond Tigers’ worst nightmare has repeated itself and the GWS Giants have snatched another late win, thanks to Jeremy Cameron booting a match-winning third goal with 59 seconds left on the clock at Spotless Stadium.

Make no mistake, Richmond had this game on a platter. They put on a fast start with Trent Cotchin kicking the first goal of the match in just ten seconds, and then Shaun Grigg put another on the board before there was even a full minute of time off the clock.

A shell-shocked GWS conceded six goals in the opening term, including two each to Cotchin and Jason Castagna. The home team could only manage one of their own, Jeremy Cameron’s first of the day, on the way to a 31-point deficit at the first change.

GWS lifted in the second quarter but didn’t make significant inroads – they booted three goals including a second for Cameron and brought the deficit back to 21 points at the main break, but might not have gained ground at all if the Tigers had been more accurate in that term, kicking 1.5.

The half ended in a facepalm-worthy moment for the Giants as Lachie Whitfield ran into open goal only to hear the siren blow before he got a kick away.

The teams then traded goals in the third term, with the Tigers kicking three to two, and bringing the margin back to 25 points at the final change.

It didn’t look like a position the Giants could win from given their average form to that point in the day, but the Tigers didn’t kick another goal for the match and GWS steadily wormed their way back into it.

Toby Greene lifted the crowds’ spirits with the first of the term, but they were booing shortly after when a goal review went against Sam J Reid.

Reid got the last laugh however kicking his second of the day and then the Giants found some quick goals through Tim Taranto and debutant Matt de Boer to bring the margin back to less than a kick.

A tense few final minutes was to follow, but Richmond looked to have it won when Connor Menadue kicked what was originally thought to be a snap goal with less than two minutes in the game.

However even though the players and umpires had already made their way back to the centre square for a bounce, the goal was reviewed and called back as a behind, as video footage revealed that GWS debutant Harry Perryman had touched it off Menadue’s boot.

Emboldened by knowing they were still in the game the Giants surged forward and found Jeremy Cameron, who banged through his third goal and put them up by three with less than a minute on the clock.

The Giants wound down the last seconds left, and that was all she wrote.

Well! Three losses by less than a goal in a row for Richmond, and two wins by less than a goal in a row for the Giants. What a painful, glorious game football is.

Final score

GWS Giants 11.12.78

Richmond Tigers 10.15.75