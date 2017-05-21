Australian rugby needs New Zealand to survive

Karmichael Hunt was born in New Zealand and could play for the Wallabies. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

This is a good news story. The solution to Australian rugby’s degeneration is within reach, and remarkably simple: leverage NZ’s player base by teaming up with the Kiwis and centrally contract all players.

The only long term way to fill the stock of Aussie rugby is to make rugby popular again. And the best way to do this is to inject Kiwis into the bloodstream.

Why aren’t we talking about this?

Pride is the obvious answer. To acknowledge this truth would require an exorcism of ego.

After the obligatory moral backlash, take a moment to think about how good an Antipodean structure could be for Super Rugby.

Every year quality new players burst through the Kiwi system. Players like Richard Buckman, Cory Jane, Tim Nanai-Williams, Wyatt Crockett, Liam Messam, Patrick Osborne, Luke Whitelock, Iahia West, Matt Proctor, Ricky Riccitelli and Marty Banks can’t even get a start.

Imagine the mergers: the Highlanders and Reds, the Crusaders and Waratahs, the Hurricanes and Force, the Blues and Brumbies, the Chiefs and Rebels.

Who doesn’t want to see Sonny Bill Williams playing in this country? Imagine Israel Dagg playing outside Israel Folau at Moore Park. Or Beauden and Jordie Barrett carving up for the Force.

You’d have the best sides in the world playing week on week.

The added benefit of this model, it can sustain a fifth Australian franchise as it strengthens the talent base and makes the game more competitive – both critical elements of a successful competition.

The case for New Zealand agreeing to this model? They need Aussie rugby to be strong. Otherwise there’s a sense of “why bother”?

There’s nothing more wasteful than a champion without his opponent.

The New Zealand Rugby Union would also be motivated by the opportunity to develop new talent in the New Zealand domestic game by siphoning talent through the system.

How would it work? This is what the ARU is paid to figure out. But in order to do this they’d need to recognise they have it structurally wrong.

To borrow the expression from George Harrison, everything must pass. The stuffy books gathering webs on the ARU bookshelves are no longer relevant. The Sydney Uni pod system is no longer working for the Tahs.

People are afraid to challenge the status quo; from the grade clubs to the Wallabies, because they are linked. People who challenge the norm are not lauded in this system, they are marginalised and struck out.

The most successful organisations are those which challenge the borders, move with the times, and upset people. Think of the All Blacks, whose mantra is ‘When you’re at the top of your game, change your game’.

The New Zealand Rugby Union would surely be open to this model, because it represents something fresh and invigorating and that’s clearly what the Antipodean game needs.

Nail this, and the Aussie kids currently playing AFL, league, soccer, basketball and ballroom dancing will start choosing the oblong ball, and rugby union would probably be the premier Australian code within five years.

After all, the growth of the sport in pretty much every other market worldwide suggests this is where it should be.