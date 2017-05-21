Barba set to make Super League switch

Ben Barba is set for a shock switch to the English Super League less than four months after sensationally quitting the NRL after testing positive for cocaine.

The former Canterbury, Brisbane and Cronulla fullback, who won the Dally M Medal in 2012, is currently serving a 12-match NRL ban after failing a drugs test following the Sharks’ Mad Monday grand final celebrations last October.

After accusing the NRL of double standards, Barba left to join Toulon on January 31, where his ban cannot be imposed, but has failed to make an impression with the French rugby giants and has been told he can leave.

Barba attended the Super League magic weekend at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park stadium, and confirmed he is ready to make the switch to England and a return to the 13-man game.

“My manager is over here to watch the Magic Weekend,” Barba told Sky Sports.

“I have a few decisions to make over my future so why not catch up here in the UK at Magic Weekend?

“I can’t give away too much at the moment, I’m still with Toulon, I’m here, it’s no lie to say I’m here to see a few clubs.

“Maybe in the next few days we’ll see where I’m at.”

The RFL have stated previously that would not register any player who is serving a NRL-imposed suspension, and if Barba was to join he wouldn’t be seen in action until at least August.

Warrington and St Helens are reportedly leading the race for his signature with Barba’s manager Chris Orr speaking to several clubs on a weekend where all 12 teams play in six matches at the same venue.

Newly-appointed St Helens coach Justin Holbrook, who worked with Barba at the Bulldogs when he was an assistant coach at the Bulldogs, said he would relish the opportunity to work with the 27-year-old again.

“For the Super League I think it would be great, he’s such an excitable player,” Holbrook said.

“I had a little bit to do with him going back six or seven years when I was coaching the Bulldogs.

“I’ve had a couple of chats to him; he’s been frustrated with the rugby union experiment that hasn’t gone as well as he would have liked, so it would be really awesome to have him come on board.

“I think for the game it would be nice to have him for a couple of years. He’s obviously done a few things wrong in the past, but I think he’s getting to the age now where he can be a leader and not just a player worrying about himself.”