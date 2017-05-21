Disappointment and despair: Why Knights versus Panthers will be great viewing

Disappointment and despair have been a feature of both sides seasons to date, but if last week’s performances was anything to go by we’re in for a treat.

Whatever coach Hook Griffin said to his lost boys at halt-time last Saturday worked wonders – they came out with the momentum of a Mack truck to push past the Warriors with ease, sealing their third win in the process.

Newcastle, on the other hand, doubled their win tally – and last year’s win tally, for that matter – in a match that would have had every Novocastrian beating their chest.

Penrith’s mountain men handed Newcastle their biggest loss of the season back in Round 4 in a match that had many pundits believing they’d found the form that earmarked them as favourites for the title. It was only last week they found that form again, albeit for the remaining 40 minutes of the match.

If it continues, Newcastle could find themselves on a scoreline reminiscent of yesteryear. The Knights, meanwhile, will draw more than just confidence from their 34-20 win over Canberra – more important will be the strong sense of belief that they can topple Penrith on home soil. Momentum is key, but carrying that momentum is another question.

Sam Stone returns for the Knights in place of the injured Lachlan Fitzgibbon, and Mitch Barnett is pencilled in over Tyler Randall. The underrated Brendan Elliot looks set to don Nathan Ross’s jersey after comments he made to the press earlier in the week about a pay rise.

Penrith’s James ‘the vicious Fish’er-Harris is ruled out with a hamstring injury, and another hyphenated Kiwi takes his starting spot in the form of Corey Harawira-Naera. Viliame Kikau rounds out the 17.

After 44 matches against one another, it’s the Knights who hold the advantage with 23 wins to Penrith’s 18. In that time, three draws have also been played out. The Panthers have won five out of the past six encounters including a 40-0 drubbing at Pepper Stadium back in Round 4.

Not since the days of the Gidleys and Johns brothers has Newcastle seen a better family combo, but it appears the Mata’utia brothers are getting there. Both were instrumental in last week’s win and will need to be in the thick of things again if they are to topple Penrith.

Gagai’s return to fullback appears to be a masterstroke, with the man gaining twice the amount of touches and involvement there than at centre. With Origin just around the corner and a potential move to South Sydney on the cards, he’ll no doubt feel more responsibility in putting in a solid performance.

Has the sleeping giant at the foot of the mountains finally awoken? That is the question on everyone’s lips. They certainly have the talent across the board, and they found it against the Warriors. There are plenty of names in the mix for a Blues jersey, and if the stars align, they might just get one.

Provided the forwards put in a solid platform and out-muscle the likes of David Saifiti and co, the Panthers outside backs could find their names skewed across the score sheet come full-time.

Back at home for the second week running, Newcastle look the goods. Last week they competed at 90 per cent and as a result put 34 points on the Raiders. Throw in the fact that 24 points is the most they’ve conceded at home means that a blowout is all but out of the question.

As for the Panthers, the jury’s still out. Will last week’s second half be the defining factor? Time will tell. We need to see more of that if the Penny Panthers are going to be tagged as premiership contenders again. For that reason I’m tipping the Knights to chalk up back-to-back wins for the first time since August 2015.

Newcastle by eight.