Dockers down fast-starting Carlton

Fremantle have come from a 28-point deficit to defeat Carlton by 35 points to end Round 9 at Domain Stadium.
Carlton came out of the blocks all gun blazing having the first 12 inside 50s and jumping out to a commanding quarter time lead and with the rain absolutely pelting down you thought Carlton may be in with a huge chance here.
It wasn’t the prettiest quarter of football with both teams disposal going forward but Fremantle slowly got into their groove and it was only two points at halftime.
But Carlton were down two players with Sam Rowe (knee) and Dale Thomas (eye) both ruled out for the remainder of the match so things were looking bleak for the 2nd half.
It was all Fremantle in the third term with Michael Walters sparking it all creating havoc through the middle and up forward with thre goals in the term and creating huge pressure on the Carlton defenders.
The last quarter the rain came heavily once again and that really stopped both sides in transitioning the football but Fremantle finally kicked away near the end of the match thanks to late goals from Hayden Crozier and Matt Taberner.
Carlton showed the football world once again that you can’t question their effort or intensity around the ball and will continue to trouble sides throughout the year. They are on the right path.
Fremantle have now won six out of their past seven games and sit fifth on the AFL ladder with a huge clash against Adelaide next week. The youngsters are constantly improving with the likes of Weller and Blakely having great matches.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:02pm
Balthazar said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:02pm | ! Report
Awful first quarter from Freo. Was almost as if they had never seen rain before. Carlton was playing great wet weather football too and hitting every target.But by about the 25 minute mark you could see Freo had woken up.
Thing is, with this Freo team, they don’t drop their heads even when 28-0 down. They have a lot of self-belief that will stand them in good stead in their rebuild.
Walters at his mercurial best in the second half and Lachie Neale proving yet again that he is hands down the most under-rated player in the AFL. Still think it was a disgrace he was not made All Australian last year.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:30pm
Rissole said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:30pm | ! Report
The way he bursts from packs after clean hands on the ground and creates space is what seperates him from other accumulators like Tom Mitchell.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:24pm
Lofty said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:24pm | ! Report
Freo where the better side and deserved the win. Walters, Sandilands and Neale stood out for me. If the blues had made the most of their chances in the first quarter it might have been a closer game. Two players down by half time didn’t help but that’s footy. The blues may have quite a few injury concerns from the game but I was happy with there effort .
Will Walter get looked at by the MRP when Williamson got split open. I thought he had his head down before Walters came in. Not looking for an argument, just honest opinion.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:46pm
dave said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:46pm | ! Report
Any team that had both Hill brothers playing for them would be a chance for finals or a premiership.Throw in a Fyfe and a few tall guys to kick to….
May 21st 2017 @ 9:58pm
Macca said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:58pm | ! Report
Can’t complain about the blues effort, to push the greatest squad ever to play for Freo to well into the last quarter with 2 men down is commendable.
Marc Murphy continued his grat season as well.