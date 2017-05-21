Dockers down fast-starting Carlton

Fremantle have come from a 28-point deficit to defeat Carlton by 35 points to end Round 9 at Domain Stadium.

Carlton came out of the blocks all gun blazing having the first 12 inside 50s and jumping out to a commanding quarter time lead and with the rain absolutely pelting down you thought Carlton may be in with a huge chance here.

It wasn’t the prettiest quarter of football with both teams disposal going forward but Fremantle slowly got into their groove and it was only two points at halftime.

But Carlton were down two players with Sam Rowe (knee) and Dale Thomas (eye) both ruled out for the remainder of the match so things were looking bleak for the 2nd half.

It was all Fremantle in the third term with Michael Walters sparking it all creating havoc through the middle and up forward with thre goals in the term and creating huge pressure on the Carlton defenders.

The last quarter the rain came heavily once again and that really stopped both sides in transitioning the football but Fremantle finally kicked away near the end of the match thanks to late goals from Hayden Crozier and Matt Taberner.

Carlton showed the football world once again that you can’t question their effort or intensity around the ball and will continue to trouble sides throughout the year. They are on the right path.

Fremantle have now won six out of their past seven games and sit fifth on the AFL ladder with a huge clash against Adelaide next week. The youngsters are constantly improving with the likes of Weller and Blakely having great matches.