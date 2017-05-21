Essendon Bombers vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

The Essendon Bombers arrested a two-game losing streak with an impressive victory over the Geelong Cats in the Country game last week. Against a West Coast Eagles team which is flying high, can the Dons cause an upset in consecutive weeks? Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 1:10pm (AEST).
The WACA is infamous for its devilishly steep bounce, fear inducing pace and lightning quick outfield. Over the last decade it has slowed, but the memory of Australian fast bowlers terrorising visiting batsmen in the 70s and 80s will live forever.
It is ironic then that Western Australia’s inaugural AFL team has been branded as the competition’s flat track bullies in recent years.
Despite making the finals the past two seasons, the perception surrounding West Coast has been surprisingly dour, with few considering them as genuine Premiership contenders.
But after an impressive away win against a resurgent Port Adelaide and a gritty 9-point victory against the reigning premiers last week, the Eagles have gone a long way to shedding the unflattering label.
As such, West Coast will take a settled and in-form team into Sunday’s clash, only making one change as Jamie Cripps makes his way back into the team after a three-week layoff due to an ankle injury. Josh Hill is the unlucky player to be omitted.
On the other hand, Essendon have made no change to the team which defeated the Cats by 17 points last Saturday night.
In arguably their most impressive performance of the season, the Dons’ potent mix of strong marking key forwards and speedy small forwards wreaked havoc on the Geelong defence.
With Joe Daniher gradually evolving into a superstar of the competition and the emergence of Orazio Fantasia and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, the Bombers offence has improved drastically from last year, becoming far more efficient.
This is despite the team’s continual struggle to get the ball into their forward 50, with Essendon ranking 16th for inside 50s. The Dons are also yet to win an inside 50 count in any of their 8 games this year.
Prediction
With plenty of depth and size through the midfield and two-time Coleman medallist Josh J Kennedy a threat to kick a bag every game, on paper West Coast seem the superior team.
Conversely, the Bombers have shown that when rested, their mixture of youth and experience can overwhelm any side. With an emphasis on faster ball movement through the corridor and the personnel to break through the Eagles web, Essendon should prove to be a stiff challenge for West Coast at Etihad Stadium.
In a bewildering and unpredictable season to date, each team in the competition has shown that they can be both Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde – often in the same game. Expect a tight contest early, but with the likes of Luke Shuey, Andrew Gaff and Elliot Yeo, the Eagles may have too much class for the Bombers.
West Coast by 26 points.
2:24pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:24pm | ! Report
Incredible! Just mind boggling! Once again we have seen the prior form and ladder position means nothing in season 2017. The Bombers have comprehensively slaughtered the Eagles in all areas of the ground. Essendon have winners everywhere with Daniher, Hurley, Merrett and McDonald-Tipungwuti proving to be standouts. Every major statistical category belongs to the Dons, including tackles (40-36) despite leading the disposal count 226-155.
But as one sided as this half has been, if this season has taught us anything the Eagles may just power back in to this game for some unknown reason.
Essendon 12.8 (80)
West Coast 3.7 (25)
2:20pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:20pm | ! Report
Ferocious attack on the ball from Essendon, as big hit from Baguley jars the ball loose, allowing Zaharakis to mark 45m out. Siren sounds, he’ll kick after the siren. From the 50m arc it’s a good kick but it’s touched on the line.
BEHIND BOMBERS
Essendon 12.8 (80)
West Coast 3.7 (25)
2:18pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:18pm | ! Report
Everything going the Bombers way, as a rushed kick from Stewart finds Hooker 30m out straight in front. He hasn’t looked great in front of goal today but makes no mistake here, margin out to 54!
GOAL BOMBERS
Essendon 12.7 (79)
West Coast 3.7 (25)
2:13pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:13pm | ! Report
Eagles can’t afford to miss these rare scoring opportunities if they are to get back into the match. Two consecutive behinds from Darling and Duggan.
BEHIND EAGLES
Essendon 11.4 (70)
West Coast 3.7 (25)
2:11pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:11pm | ! Report
Dons pushing again here having trapped the ball in their forward 50 for the last couple of minutes.
Essendon 11.6 (72)
West Coast 3.5 (23)
2:09pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Incredible to see the vaunted Eagles midfield being eviscerated by the Bombers. Along with the usual suspects McDonald-Tipungwuti has been like a battering ram, putting pressure on the opposition and getting the ball out of the middle effectively.
2:08pm
dave said | 2:08pm | ! Report
Loving this round for Freo.Every result has gone our way so far.now just to finish the job against Carlton.
BTW Eagles really do suck away.
2:16pm
Matto said | 2:16pm | ! Report
Not really. Freo will be battling Essendon (hopefully) for a spot in the 8.
Won’t get close to the 4 and eagles.
2:07pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:07pm | ! Report
Essendon lead by 47 points against a team that sits 4th on the ladder. Keep in mind there is still 9 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter! This insane season continues.
2:05pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 2:05pm | ! Report
The response from the Bombers is immediate though. YET ANOTHER centre clearance as Green crumbs a Hooker marking contest and kicks on the run from 30m out.
GOAL BOMBERS
Essendon 11.4 (70)
West Coast 3.5 (23)
2:04pm
Lroy said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Gaffs playing like hes already got his mind on the Mardi Gras….
Funny, his feeble attempts to tackle or spoil never seem to get picked up by the commentators… I suspect they kind of like seeing the Eagles play like a bunch of fairies.