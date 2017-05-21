Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

Female umpire in the thick of it on debut

In the final match for Round 9, the Fremantle Dockers will play host to the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar from 4:40pm for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Domain Stadium.

Fremantle will be looking to make it three wins in a row after David Mundy’s heroics last week kicking a goal after the siren to beat Richmond.

The boys in purple dominated that match for three quarters and if it wasn’t for bad kicking should have had the game well and truly sewn up.

Michael Walters now playing more midfield dominated with 38 touches and Brad Hill continues to provide that run and link with 28 touches and a goal.

They welcome back his brother Stephen this week which will add to their midfield depth.

You would be expecting a strong response from Carlton this week after their captain Marc Murphy was the talk of the town for the majority of the week after some words were said to him on the field last week which made him not shake any of the St Kilda players hands after the game, bar two.

Several times last week it looked like they were going to get pumped but they showed some great resolve to hit the front in the final term and looked a winning chance but just ran out of legs late.

Patrick Cripps played his best game to date with 30 touches and two goals, while club best and fairest Sam Docherty was the general in defence again with 26 touches and 11 marks as he continues his great start to the year.

Prediction

Fremantle should have too much fire through the midfield for a plucky Carlton outfit today on their home deck and I expect them to win comfortably – by around four goals.

