Fremantle Dockers vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

In the final match for Round 9, the Fremantle Dockers will play host to the Carlton Blues. Join The Roar from 4:40pm for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Domain Stadium.
Fremantle will be looking to make it three wins in a row after David Mundy’s heroics last week kicking a goal after the siren to beat Richmond.
The boys in purple dominated that match for three quarters and if it wasn’t for bad kicking should have had the game well and truly sewn up.
Michael Walters now playing more midfield dominated with 38 touches and Brad Hill continues to provide that run and link with 28 touches and a goal.
They welcome back his brother Stephen this week which will add to their midfield depth.
You would be expecting a strong response from Carlton this week after their captain Marc Murphy was the talk of the town for the majority of the week after some words were said to him on the field last week which made him not shake any of the St Kilda players hands after the game, bar two.
Several times last week it looked like they were going to get pumped but they showed some great resolve to hit the front in the final term and looked a winning chance but just ran out of legs late.
Patrick Cripps played his best game to date with 30 touches and two goals, while club best and fairest Sam Docherty was the general in defence again with 26 touches and 11 marks as he continues his great start to the year.
Prediction
Fremantle should have too much fire through the midfield for a plucky Carlton outfit today on their home deck and I expect them to win comfortably – by around four goals.
5:26pm
Mat Datson said | 5:26pm
GOAL
Beautiful crumbing by Crozier who snaps a nice goal on the left near the boundary.
Fremantle 3.3.21
Carlton 5.5.35
5:25pm
Mat Datson said | 5:25pm
GOAL
Weller drops a sitter and Gibbs cleans up to kick the goal.
Fremantle 2.3.15
Carlton 5.5.35
5:22pm
Mat Datson said | 5:22pm
GOAL
Kersten clatters into the fence. Gets up and kicks the goal. Perfect start
Fremantle 2.2.14
Carlton 4.4.28
5:18pm
Mat Datson said | 5:18pm
Back underway at domain stadium.
Fremantle 1.2.8
Carlton 4.4.28
5:12pm
Mat Datson said | 5:12pm
Quarter Time
Cracking start from Carlton. Dominated the whole quarter.
Fremantle 1.2.8
Carlton 4.4.28
5:17pm
Macca said | 5:17pm
Can I trouble you for thoughts on Cuningham, I am a hig fan
5:21pm
Mat Datson said | 5:21pm
like most of the carlton team he definitley has a crack. havent seen alot of him though sorry macca!
5:07pm
Mat Datson said | 5:07pm
GOAL
Good transition from Fremantle as Brad Hill slots it from 50m on the run. Great goal. 3minutes left in the term
Fremantle 1.0.6
Carlton 4.4.28
5:06pm
AdelaideDocker said | 5:06pm
Eh, damn.
Not what I was expecting.
5:08pm
Mat Datson said | 5:08pm
wouldnt want to be in the Fremantle huddle at 1/4 time.
5:12pm
Macca said | 5:12pm
Long way to go AD
5:05pm
Mat Datson said | 5:05pm
GOAL
Casboult gets a 50m as a Fremantle player runs into the protected zone.
Fremantle 0.0.0
Carlton 4.4.28
5:02pm
Mat Datson said | 5:02pm
GOAL
Murphy rides the tackle and somehow kicks another goal from a tight angle. Rain is very heavy now
Fremantle 0.0.0
Carlton 3.4.22
4:59pm
Mat Datson said | 4:59pm
GOAL
Miraculous goal from Daisy Thomas who check sides it from the boundary. 12inside 50s to 0. 7minutes left in the term
Fremantle 0.0.0
Carlton 2.3.15
4:56pm
Mat Datson said | 4:56pm
Carlton are dominating every stat at the moment. Should be 3-4goals infront.
Fremantle 0.0.0
Carlton 1.3.9