Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: NBA live scores, blog

Game three moves to San Antonio where the Spurs fight to keep their playoff hopes alive against a mercurial Warriors outfit. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 11:00am AEST.
In game one, the Warriors came from nowhere to steal an unlikely victory, and in game two the Spurs looked a shadow of the team that won 62 games in the regular season and were dubbed finals contenders for 2017.
Much has been made of Kawhi Leonard’s injury that he picked up in game one, and despite no structural damage occurring the MVP finalist will not be taking part in game three.
In a playoff series where they had already lost Tony Parker, this is a mammoth double blow for the men from San Antonio.
On game three – the Spurs will need to play as if it is game seven.
Last start, they were flogged by 36 points in a demolition job. Their bigs completely failed to show up – LeMarcus Aldridge in particular had a night to forget, in one half scoring only two points and getting the same number of boards.
This combined with an extremely efficient Warriors outfit at the offensive end should spell warning signs for the Spurs.
So… No Kawhi, no Parker and a seemingly unstoppable Warriors outfit keen to avenge the demons of 2016. It begs the question; how do the Spurs win?
The answer lies in the battle of the smalls. With Pachulia listed as “questionable” to take the court, the battle between Draymond Green and LeMarcus Aldridge should set tongues wagging.
Whoever gains the ascendancy in this contest within a contest can expect to rack up a number of points and assists.
We know how dangerous the Warriors are in open space, and even with the inconsistent form of Klay Thompson recently, they are the best three-point shooting team in the NBA.
If they are hot and Green can gain the upper hand in the paint, bye bye Spurs.
However, don’t count out Simmons and Mills. If the Warriors start slowly and the Spurs can gain some traction offensively, we may see a thriller.
Not much more needs to be said about the game. As Ginobli says “tonight is our game seven”. It becomes awfully difficult for the Spurs to win this series if they get beaten tonight, even with the incumbent return of Leonard in game 4.
Prediction
The Spurs will bring a level of intensity not seen in games 1 or 2 tonight. Expect LeMarcus Aldridge to bounce back from an average last start and be extremely productive in the paint. I think the Warriors will still win this in a close affair, but it will not be a blowout.
Warriors by 8
11:25am
Nick Kelland said | 11:25am | ! Report
9′ Warriors 21– 19 Spurs
Mills goes to the line as Curry commits his second personal.
No mistakes and it’s a two point ball game with 3 to go in the quarter.
11:23am
Nick Kelland said | 11:23am | ! Report
9′ Warriors 21– 17 Spurs
Ginobli hits a clean three from well outside the arc to keep the Spurs in touching distance. The Warriors are looking extremely ominous offensively here though.
11:21am
Nick Kelland said | 11:21am | ! Report
7′ Warriors 19– 14 Spurs
Aldridge with a nice layup before McGee goes bang, bang at the offensive end. he already has 11 in this quarter! Then he says “why not” and blocks Danny Green at the other end. Meanwhile, Mills hits his second straight field goal from the corner.
11:19am
Nick Kelland said | 11:19am | ! Report
6′ Warriors 15– 10 Spurs
Back on here, Mills hits an elbow jumper before Curry goes bang from three. He is 2/2 from outside and it’s a five point ball game.
11:16am
Nick Kelland said | 11:16am | ! Report
5′ Warriors 12– 8 Spurs
Spurs caught napping from a quick out of bounds play and Curry sets up Durant for a nice alley-oop. T/O Spurs.
11:14am
Nick Kelland said | 11:14am | ! Report
4′ Warriors 10– 8 Spurs
Curry hits a corner three before Aldridge goes bang bang in the paint. Some nice work on the defensive end from the Spurs settles things.
11:13am
Nick Kelland said | 11:13am | ! Report
3′ Warriors 10 – 4 Spurs
Simmons drives to the bucket and drops it home for a nice floater. McGee draws another foul though at the offensive end and1 and makes no mistake with the extra free throw. He has all of the Warriors first seven points.
11:11am
Nick Kelland said | 11:11am | ! Report
3′ Warriors 4 – 2 Spurs
Draymond Green with a lovely no look pass to McGee who slams down an uncontested dunk before Curry comes up with a turnover at the other end. McGee undoes his hard work with an offensive foul called for a moving screen. Spurs ball.
11:10am
Nick Kelland said | 11:10am | ! Report
2′ Warriors 2 – 2 Spurs
McGee hits two frees and it’s locked up.
11:09am
Nick Kelland said | 11:09am | ! Report
1′ Warriors 0 – 2 Spurs
And we’re away – the Warriors win the tip off and the ball is in the hands of Thompson who misses a fade away jumper before Danny Green opens the scoring with a nice scoop layup.
10:55am
Nick Kelland said | 10:55am | ! Report
Hello and welcome to Game three – it’s set to be a belter.
As Scott Pryde mentioned in his call of the Cavs last game – there seems to be a sense of inevitability about both series. The Warriors have looked so confident in games one and two and you’d be brave not to back them in tonight.