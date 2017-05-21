Hayne struggling for form ahead of Origin

McCullough KOd after taking an elbow to the face

Gold Coast’s 30-10 loss to Manly will have done nothing for the mindset of NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley’s head as Jarryd Hayne was outgunned in the centres.

In his last NRL match before Origin teams are announced on Monday, Hayne had his worst performance since his returning from injury a month ago.

Manly targeted the Titans left edge of Hayne and Dale Copley in their win on Saturday night to great effect with three tries coming through the work of Manly’s Dylan Walker and Akuila Uate.

Hayne mistimed rushes at Manly’s line leaving his teammate Copley stranded to deal with the oncoming Walker and Uate.

“Jarryd was too tight at times, they could have scored another try when Dylan skinned him on the inside and he offloaded it to his winger but he put it down,” Titans coach Neil Henry said.

“Certainly some decision making around our edges need to improve.”

Decisions need to be made across all fronts at the Gold Coast with Hayne’s poor performance in the centres prompting calls he should return back to his preferred position of fullback.

Former Queensland representative Darryl Broham took to social media to question why Hayne is playing in the centres.

Hayne was pushed into the centres after his six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury due to the impressive form of Tyrone Roberts and to provide a bigger body in defence.

Henry has reiterated multiple times that Hayne’s move to the centres is for the benefit of the team and could be be the same reasoning if earns selection for NSW.

Laurie Daley is likely to use Hanye in the centres for his NSW Origin side with incumbent Blues fullback James Tedesco set to retain the No1. jersey.