Kings vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Sunday morning game sees the Brumbies travelling to Port Elizabeth to play the Kings. Join The Roar from 3:30am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 13 match from South Africa.

Both sides bring contrasting form into today’s encounter with the host side the Kings prevailing last weekend over their local rivals the Sharks while the Brumbies suffered a narrow loss to the Lions at home in Canberra.

However, the Brumbies are still in line for the playoffs, leading the Australian conference while the Kings bring up the rear of their own conference and are well off the pace to contend for a finals spot.

The Brumbies will know how important this match is within the race for the Australian conference title and will be under pressure to secure the competition points but it is hardly a straightforward assignment up against the Kings.

Early in the year the Kings were seen as nothing more than cannon fodder but have turned over some bigger names this season playing a quality brand of rugby and are more than capable of overcoming the Brumbies here today.

For the Brumbies, their biggest issue has been the inability to find the try line in recent weeks and this will be an obvious area to remedy against an attacking side like the Kings.

The Brumbies halves in Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera need to take control and direct their side in attack, as well as their individuals seizing the opportunity on the counter.

The Kings will certainly look to take theirs and utilise their pace out wide so a thrilling match should be expected.

Tip

The PE based side has been playing some exceptional rugby of late and with playing at home and under no real pressure to perform I suspect we have an upset on the cards here today.

Kings by 3.

Join us from 3:30am AEST as we cover all the action here live and see if the Brumbies can maintain their lead at the top of the Australian Conference.