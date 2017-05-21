Kings vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Sunday morning game sees the Brumbies travelling to Port Elizabeth to play the Kings. Join The Roar from 3:30am (AEST) for all the live action as we cover this Round 13 match from South Africa.
Both sides bring contrasting form into today’s encounter with the host side the Kings prevailing last weekend over their local rivals the Sharks while the Brumbies suffered a narrow loss to the Lions at home in Canberra.
However, the Brumbies are still in line for the playoffs, leading the Australian conference while the Kings bring up the rear of their own conference and are well off the pace to contend for a finals spot.
The Brumbies will know how important this match is within the race for the Australian conference title and will be under pressure to secure the competition points but it is hardly a straightforward assignment up against the Kings.
Early in the year the Kings were seen as nothing more than cannon fodder but have turned over some bigger names this season playing a quality brand of rugby and are more than capable of overcoming the Brumbies here today.
For the Brumbies, their biggest issue has been the inability to find the try line in recent weeks and this will be an obvious area to remedy against an attacking side like the Kings.
The Brumbies halves in Joe Powell and Wharenui Hawera need to take control and direct their side in attack, as well as their individuals seizing the opportunity on the counter.
The Kings will certainly look to take theirs and utilise their pace out wide so a thrilling match should be expected.
The PE based side has been playing some exceptional rugby of late and with playing at home and under no real pressure to perform I suspect we have an upset on the cards here today.
Kings by 3.
Join us from 3:30am AEST as we cover all the action here live and see if the Brumbies can maintain their lead at the top of the Australian Conference.
3:50am
Diggercane said | 3:50am | ! Report
Kings will have a shot………….
Cronje, from 30 out in front, strikes, ITS GOOD!!
KINGS 10
BRUMBIES 0
3:49am
Diggercane said | 3:49am | ! Report
Banks has returned from the sinbin!
15′ Kings scrum, 30 out, won, Cronje chips ahead, Penalty Kings! Advantage from the scrum for collapsing!
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0
3:48am
Diggercane said | 3:48am | ! Report
13′ Play now sees a Kings scrum, 15 from halfway, Freekick Kings, Brumbies not square! Kings opt to kick high through Cronje, no real chase, Brumbies, Fardy on his 10, Brumbies, Powell charged down, Cronje, kick and chase, ohhhhhh, almost regathers, Alcock is there but knocks on!
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0
3:45am
Diggercane said | 3:45am | ! Report
9′ Brumbies lineout from the penalty, Ntsila being treated here, back up now, lineout 15 from the Kings line, won, maul on Carter, set poorly, out now, midfield crash, Alcock to Smiler, still 15 out, Carter a run, Godwin a carry, Arnold carries out wide, Hawera cannot step through, turnover, Cronje, clears to touch!
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0
3:41am
Diggercane said | 3:41am | ! Report
8′ 22 restart, Cronje, deep, Toua takes, on the Kings 10, wide, to Kuridrani, good ground here, Penalty Brumbies!! Offside
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0
3:40am
Diggercane said | 3:40am | ! Report
Hawera, 30 out, 15, in, sprays it!
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0
3:39am
Diggercane said | 3:39am | ! Report
Brumbies will have a shot…..
3:38am
Diggercane said | 3:38am | ! Report
5′ Brumbies lineout, just past halfway, won, Brumbies, Alcock works to the 10, Carter now, 35 out the Brumbies, Kuridrani carries, 30 out, spread, long ball to Speight, inside the 22, Arnold a run, 15 out, Penalty Brumbies!! High tackle!
KINGS 7
BRUMBIES 0