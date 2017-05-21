Lions vs Bulls: Super Rugby live scores

The Lions are on the hunt again in Round 13, looking to take down the Bulls on their path to top seeding for this year’s Super Rugby finals. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Emirates Airlines Park starting from 1:15am AEST.

The Lions had a disastrous finish last year when a last-round loss to the Jaguares where they rested a number of players cost them top seeding in the Super Rugby finals and, depending who you ask, a genuine shot at taking out the title.

This year they’ll be determined not to make the same mistake. They’ve got a 10-1 record and will hope to close out the season with four more wins to give themselves the best chance of finishing on top of the table.

If they do that, then they can ride a home ground advantage all the way to what would be their first ever title in the competition.

Of course for that to happen, they’ve got to hope the Crusaders, currently unbeaten, slip up somewhere along the way.

But what of the Bulls? They’re not playing for much more than pride at the moment, with any hopes of qualifying for finals being purely mathematical at this stage.

However, one thing they’ll definitely want to do is look for a few late wins to hopefully finish above the Kings in the standings.

With two South African sides to be kicked from the competition this year, the Bulls wouldn’t want to give the powers that be any reason to consider cutting them instead of the Kings or Cheetahs, mooted as the most likely teams to meet their doom.

A win against the Lions, far and away South Africa’s best team, would prove to all and sundry that they belong in the competition.

Prediction

Doesn’t look likely to happen though – Lions by plenty.

Lions by 18.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match at Emirates Airlines Park starting from 1:15am AEST.