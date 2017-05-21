South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm will have points to prove when they cross swords in Perth tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6:30pm (AEST).
Western Australia will host its first NRL fixture since Manly’s win over the Warriors in July last season as the Rabbitohs search for a second win on the trot.
Last week’s victory came through a one-sided 28-8 win over a hapless West Tigers outfit as they arrested a three-game losing streak.
With the State of Origin sides set to be named next week, Robbie Farah will be out to again impress Blues coach Laurie Daley.
The incumbent New South Wales rake gave his former club the big ‘don’t argue’ last week in snaffling two tries from dummy-half, turning out a superb night off the boot and laying 37 tackles.
He will have to be in the thick of action once again if the 12th-placed Souths are going to remain in finals contention.
The task doesn’t shape as an easy one as a very good Melbourne side will be out to write their wrongs for an uncharacteristic showing against a plucky Gold Coast outfit.
After heading into the game having leaked the second-least amount of points in the competition, Melbourne let the Titans run in 38 points in an error-riddled two-point loss.
While Souths arrested a three-game losing streak last week, Craig Bellamy’s men coughed up a three-game winning run.
Now perched in third on the ladder, they will be out to further entrench themselves in the top four as a host of big names again look to make timely pushes for Origin selection.
In line-up news, Zane Musgrove has replaced an injured Jason Clark on the bench in the Rabbitohs’ only team change from last week.
Meanwhile, Bellamy has brought Joe Stimson into his starting 13 in a move that has shifted Felise Kaufusi back to the bench.
Prediction
Melbourne boast a glittering record over Souths, having rollicked to 22 wins over the Rabbitohs from the 26 times the two sides have met.
Don’t expect a humming Storm outfit to let that record suffer any dents tonight.
Melbourne have easily been the better side this year despite an uncharacteristic showing of defensive fight in recent times, so expect Bellamy’s men not have too much trouble overcoming Souths.
Storm by 16.
7:00pm
Rob said | 7:00pm
And that is why Smith is the BEST player in the world BigJ.
6:59pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:59pm
25 | TRY, STORM, ADDO-CARR
BIG BLOW
Storm earn penalty on LAST TACKLE 40 metres out from Souths’ line! Cronk wastes no time in tapping and going. He bursts through the line before being chased down. Melbourne spread ball right, Smith pokes deft grubber into in-goal. Addo-Carr tearing through on wing and makes no mistake! Brilliant put-down just inside touch! Did Laurie see that finish?
Smith fails to convert.
Souths 6
Storm 10
6:56pm
Cadfael said | 6:56pm
Shouldn’t the referee being involved in play been a scrum NOT play on?
6:54pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:54pm
21 | The rain is now really teeming down now as Melbourne make quality metres up-field. Cronk with a pinpoint grubber on last back toward the posts, Slater tearing through but he is beaten to the ball! Souths scrum.
Souths 6
Storm 6
6:52pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:52pm
18 | Melbourne edging out of defence and they a penalty for Souths being off-side. Cronk with a good kick for touch and the visitors have another top opportunity on the Rabbits’ line. They spread ball right, it goes to ground, Slater soccers it and Souths are back in possession. Reynolds kicks on the last in search of a 40-20. Vunivalu with a great effort to save it from touch!
Souths 6
Storm 6
6:49pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:49pm
15 | TRY, SOUTHS, SUTTON
The former skipper crashes over to the left of uprights! Great metres by the Rabbits to lay the platform. Bellamy must be fuming about such weak defence there. Storm has been uncharacteristically sloppy in defence of late.
Reynolds adds the extras.
Souths 6
Storm 6
6:45pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:45pm
12 | Smith nails a 40-20 on the fourth tackle to hand his side a scrum 20 metres out from Souths’ line. What a weapon. Storm spreading ball left before it coughs up ball! Golden opportunity goes to waste. Smith wouldn’t be happy about that. Rabbits now marching out of defence. They earn a penalty and Reynolds kicks for touch.
Souths 0
Storm 6
6:42pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:42pm
10 | Cronk with another spiralling bomb sent heavenward that Gray takes with safe hands. Souths earn penalty for the Storm holding on in tackle deep in Souths’ defence. Reynolds kicks for touch before making good metres into Storm territory.
Souths 0
Storm 6
6:40pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:40pm
8 | Melbourne with great metres in return-set. Slater has done his Origin hopes no harm early in tonight’s game, again testing Souths’ line. Cronk puts up another high-ball.
Souths 0
Storm 6
6:38pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:38pm
3 | TRY, STORM, CHAMBERS
Cronk puts in grubber that deflects off defender. He scampers back to regather and the Storm have a scrum 15 metres out. Melbourne spread it wide to the right and Chambers finds the white line in a two-man overlap! CLINICAL.
Smith makes no mistake from touch.
Souths 0
Storm 6
6:36pm
Ryan Everson said | 6:36pm
Beautiful play by Melbourne.
6:36pm
Alex L said | 6:36pm
Way too easy for the Storm.