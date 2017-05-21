South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Melbourne Storm: NRL live scores, blog

Was Latrell Mitchell brought to ground before this Roosters try?

Both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm will have points to prove when they cross swords in Perth tonight. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6:30pm (AEST).

Western Australia will host its first NRL fixture since Manly’s win over the Warriors in July last season as the Rabbitohs search for a second win on the trot.

Last week’s victory came through a one-sided 28-8 win over a hapless West Tigers outfit as they arrested a three-game losing streak.

With the State of Origin sides set to be named next week, Robbie Farah will be out to again impress Blues coach Laurie Daley.

The incumbent New South Wales rake gave his former club the big ‘don’t argue’ last week in snaffling two tries from dummy-half, turning out a superb night off the boot and laying 37 tackles.

He will have to be in the thick of action once again if the 12th-placed Souths are going to remain in finals contention.

The task doesn’t shape as an easy one as a very good Melbourne side will be out to write their wrongs for an uncharacteristic showing against a plucky Gold Coast outfit.

After heading into the game having leaked the second-least amount of points in the competition, Melbourne let the Titans run in 38 points in an error-riddled two-point loss.

While Souths arrested a three-game losing streak last week, Craig Bellamy’s men coughed up a three-game winning run.

Now perched in third on the ladder, they will be out to further entrench themselves in the top four as a host of big names again look to make timely pushes for Origin selection.

In line-up news, Zane Musgrove has replaced an injured Jason Clark on the bench in the Rabbitohs’ only team change from last week.

Meanwhile, Bellamy has brought Joe Stimson into his starting 13 in a move that has shifted Felise Kaufusi back to the bench.

Prediction

Melbourne boast a glittering record over Souths, having rollicked to 22 wins over the Rabbitohs from the 26 times the two sides have met.

Don’t expect a humming Storm outfit to let that record suffer any dents tonight.

Melbourne have easily been the better side this year despite an uncharacteristic showing of defensive fight in recent times, so expect Bellamy’s men not have too much trouble overcoming Souths.

Storm by 16.

