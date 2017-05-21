Storm survive stoush with Souths

The Melbourne Storm have gritted out a 14-6 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs in a dour wet-weather affair at Perth’s nib Stadium on Sunday night.

With the game still in the balance 73 minutes into the contest, Fijian flyer Suliasi Vunivalu collected a Joe Stimson cut-out on the right edge before bustling over to put the game beyond all doubt.

It followed a highly unappealing second half in which both sides coughed up plenty of ball while Souths – first through halfback Adam Reynolds then later by utility John Sutton – put two balls out on the full.

Masterful Melbourne hooker Cameron Smith was one of the best on the park in making 49 tackles, recording a try assist and booting a gorgeous 40-20 to again be deemed man-of-the-match.

Meanwhile, Melbourne forwards Tohu Harris (45 tackles) and Dale Finucane (42) also proved workhorses in defence as Vunivalu made 198 metres to complement his late four-pointer.

On the other side of the ledger, Rabbitohs rake Robbie Farah did his Origin chances no harm in laying 43 tackles and putting a number of superb balls to boot, while the tireless Sammy Burgess again starred for Michael Maguire’s men.

He was monumental in a losing cause in churning out 183 metres and making 42 tackles, while rising second-row Angus Crichton amassed 150 metres and 46 tackles.

Ultimately, it was a doughty defensive display from Craig Bellamy’s men that laid the platform for their return to the winners’ circle.

After having uncharacteristically conceded 20 points or more in their last four outings, Melbourne repelled plenty of South Sydney attack on their own line.

An exception of the Storm’s strong defensive showing was a sloppy effort 14 minutes into the contest that allowed Sutton to crash over from close range to open the Rabbitohs’ account.

Sutton’s converted try locked things up at six-all after Melbourne centre Will Chambers had become the beneficiary of a two-man overlap just four minutes into the clash before Cameron Smith added the extras from touch.

New South Wales hopeful Josh Addo-Carr handed the lead back to Melbourne when he did well to dot down just millimetres from the dead-ball line on the left-wing 24 minutes into the contest off the back of a pinpoint Smith grubber.

The try went upstairs due to conjecture over the put-down, but the Bunker liked the look of it.

Smith failed to convert, meaning another point wasn’t scored until Vunivalu’s match-sealer six minutes out from full-time.

The Rabbitohs are now set to host the Eels at ANZ Stadium on Friday night, while Melbourne will enjoy a bye ahead of next week’s first edition of State of Origin.