Thurston ‘never thought about leaving Cowboys’

Australian, State of Origin and NRL legend Johnathan Thurston is set to finish his career with North Queensland after signing a one-year contract extension.

Thurston said he had no intention of finishing his playing days anywhere but Townsville with the Cowboys.

“It’s a real joy to be able to say I’ll be continuing on with the Cowboys in NRL season 2018,” Thurston said as the new deal was revealed on Friday night at the club’s mid-year gala.

“This club has given me so much over my 13 years here. I’ve played alongside some great talents, worked with amazing people and shared in phenomenal successes.

“It’s been a real privilege to be associated with the North Queensland Cowboys and now that the deal is done, I can concentrate on my footy and helping my teammates on and off the field.”

Cowboys coach Paul Green said Thurston’s playing record and achievements spoke for themselves, but added he was most pleased with how one of the game’s best players continually strove for improvement in life and in football.

“Johnathan’s a class act, is one of the fiercest competitors I’ve seen play rugby league and to have him see out his career here is wonderful news and a credit to all involved,” Green said.

“He’s developed into a true leader in that he leads by example. He’s always a pleasure to coach and he’s a true mentor for our younger guys coming through.”

Thurston, 34, linked with the Cowboys in 2005 after three years at Canterbury, where he won a premiership in his final year, before leading North Queensland to the 2015 premiership.