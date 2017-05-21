Waratahs big winners, routing Rebels 50-23

The Waratahs have bounced back from a string of poor performance with a big win over the Rebels, taking down the Melbourne side for the second time this year with a highly entertaining 50 to 23 win.
It was a shaky start for the home side in the opening half-hour as the Rebels took charge of possession and field position.
Despite scoring a runaway try to keep them in the hunt, they were a long way behind the contest.
A wayward boot and some missed opportunities haunted the Rebels though as they failed to capitalise on a dominant opening to the game.
A blitzing ten minutes to finish the first half sunk the Rebels confidence, letting in three quick tries to take a 13-point deficit into the break.
A double to Jonah Placid in the second half kept the Rebels well and truly in the game as they trailed by just six, but it was poor kicking from the tee that kept them behind.
The Waratahs were able to shake them in the end, scoring four of the last five tries to rack up the half century and take a vital bonus point to skip ahead of the Reds and really close in on the Brumbies at the top of the Australian Conference.
May 21st 2017 @ 8:43pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 8:43pm | ! Report
A wayward boot and some missed opportunities, coupled with biased refereeing, which resulted in the Tahs remaining in the game, haunted the Rebels.
There, Connor, I fixed it for you ;P
May 21st 2017 @ 9:23pm
Reverse Wheel said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:23pm | ! Report
Ridiculous comment. The ref gave the rebels the rub of the green the entire game.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:29pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:29pm | ! Report
Might want to go back and watch the match, and pay particular attention to Dean Mumm when the Rebels were 5m out.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:30pm
Cynical Play said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:30pm | ! Report
You really are a joke Fion.
Watch it again. Mum was the sacker. Gardiner ignored it.
Mate you love blaming the ref. But 50 points surely should shut you up. Surely…..
May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm
eagleJack said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm | ! Report
Tahs win, and it’s because of the ref. Reds deservedly get penalised incessantly against the Tahs and it’s bias. Tahs get penalised incessantly and it’s because they are cynical.
Atleast the Roar is consistent. Good analysis left this site years ago.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm | ! Report
Did I ever say that that the Reds didn’t deserve those penalties?
Stop pretending that you’re a repository of unbiased analysis, EJ. Mumm should have been yellow carded and the Tahs would have been down to 13 men for 9 mins. Hooper throws a pass a mile forward and it isn’t even checked.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:38pm
Cynical Play said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:38pm | ! Report
Koiribete should’ve been yellow carded for taking Folry in the air. You have no argument but you can’t seem to get off the “we wuz robbed” roundabout. You sound like my 6 year old. You must REALLY hate the Tahs.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:38pm
eagleJack said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:38pm | ! Report
Rebels got lucky early with a missed forward pass, two missed knock ons and a line out that didn’t go 5m. That gave them plenty of early momentum.
Gardiner missed a bit. From both sides.
The ref wasn’t the difference.
Tahs looked more dangerous whenever they had the ball. Losing Hodge early made it tough to defend in the middle for the Rebels. Mafi was outstanding. But that is all. It was a dominant performance from NSW that was ultimately reflected on the scoreboard
May 21st 2017 @ 9:41pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:41pm | ! Report
Even assuming that that is true, not all forward passes are created equal, Hooper’s wasn’t a bit forward, or questionable, it was a mile forward, and led directly to a try and totally changed the game’s momentum.
You honestly believe being down to 13 men for almost 10 minutes wouldn’t have made a difference?
May 21st 2017 @ 9:51pm
eagleJack said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:51pm | ! Report
Disappointing to be talking about the ref, but pretty standard after a Tahs win. They have never won a game deservedly, apparently.
If you lose by 27 points when the opposition are yellow carded twice, would a third make a huge difference? And if that’s what you are relying on to get on top, then perhaps you truly aren’t the better team.
It would have still been 15 v 15 for 60mins of the game. And the Tahs still would have come out as winners. The Rebels early momentum came from the ref missing some blatant calls. It happens.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:53pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:53pm | ! Report
It would have still been 15 v 15 for 60mins of the game. And the Tahs still would have come out as winners.
You know that’s nonsense, because at the time that Mumm would have been yellowed the Rebels had all of the momentum. If Hooper’s pass had been called forward the momentum probably would have stayed with the Rebels.
It isn’t as if these calls happened at the end when the match was already decided, they happened when the Rebels had the momentum and served to give the momentum to the Tahs. You know there’s a difference, too.
And I’m not saying that the Rebels necessarily would have won. But even as a Waratahs supporter you should be able to note that the referee kept you in it in the first half. The score could have looked very different at the 30 min mark.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm
Bfc said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm | ! Report
And yet…:)
May 21st 2017 @ 8:51pm
Rhys Bosley said | May 21st 2017 @ 8:51pm | ! Report
The Tahs were lucky the Rebs lost their captain, goal kicker and best attacking player to injury in the first two minutes, because Hodgo would have punished them with all those penalties and 14 men on the park for 20 minutes.
May 21st 2017 @ 8:53pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 8:53pm | ! Report
Should have been 13. I like Gardner as a ref, but someone more experienced like Owens or Joubert would have come down harder on that cynical Tahs rubbish every time the momentum was against them.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:26pm
Reverse Wheel said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:26pm | ! Report
Still crying about Mumm? Fine, the rebels should have had a card for stomping Mumm, absolutely automatic. And another for Koroibete taking Foley’s leg in the air. But I guess that doesn’t fit your “woe is me” narrative.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm | ! Report
I’m not a Rebels fan, mate. But Mumm should have been yellow carded for cynically holding onto the ball and slowing it down right after Latu was yellowed. As Gardner said, Hanson was just trying to get the ball, but couldn’t because Mumm was cynically infringing.
Yet another game where the Waratahs benefited hugely with the help of the ref. I didn’t watch the last 20 mins where the Tahs blew them away, but their constant cynical infringing whenever the Rebels were on attack was pathetic.
Then there was Hooper massively forward pass that changed the momentum in the Tahs’ favour.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:41pm
Cynical Play said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:41pm | ! Report
Listen to yourself. Your irrational. The win was emphatic. STFU.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:43pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:43pm | ! Report
The win was emphatic.
It was. I’m just not sure if it would have been an emphatic win if Gardner had yellow carded Mumm and reviewed Hooper’s pass. In fact, I think it might have gone completely differently at that point.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:31pm
Cynical Play said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:31pm | ! Report
Yeah 50 points lucky.
You are ridiculous. The win was emphatic.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:32pm | ! Report
And it only took poor refereeing for the first 60 mins for the Tahs to get into that position :).
May 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm
eagleJack said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm | ! Report
Try to watch a game without the blind Tahs hatred. Your comments on the live blog were embarrassing.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:36pm
Fionn said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:36pm | ! Report
Please point to one comment that was inaccurate, EJ?
May 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm
Cynical Play said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm | ! Report
You’re a total joke Rhys. Consistent though. Yes mate the Tahs were “lucky”. 50 points lucky. Go away.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:16pm
Clash said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:16pm | ! Report
Really bad reffing. Two blatant forward passes gave two tries which changed the whole game and really does make one wonder about the bias.
May 21st 2017 @ 9:28pm
Reverse Wheel said | May 21st 2017 @ 9:28pm | ! Report
8 rebels points on the back of missed forward passes as well. And only one tahs try, the other was fine. So 8-7 rebels.