Waratahs big winners, routing Rebels 50-23

The Waratahs have bounced back from a string of poor performance with a big win over the Rebels, taking down the Melbourne side for the second time this year with a highly entertaining 50 to 23 win.

It was a shaky start for the home side in the opening half-hour as the Rebels took charge of possession and field position.

Despite scoring a runaway try to keep them in the hunt, they were a long way behind the contest.

A wayward boot and some missed opportunities haunted the Rebels though as they failed to capitalise on a dominant opening to the game.

A blitzing ten minutes to finish the first half sunk the Rebels confidence, letting in three quick tries to take a 13-point deficit into the break.

A double to Jonah Placid in the second half kept the Rebels well and truly in the game as they trailed by just six, but it was poor kicking from the tee that kept them behind.

The Waratahs were able to shake them in the end, scoring four of the last five tries to rack up the half century and take a vital bonus point to skip ahead of the Reds and really close in on the Brumbies at the top of the Australian Conference.