When will the Queensland State of Origin team be announced for Game 1?

For the first time in what must seem like forever, the announcement of the Queensland Maroons State of Origin team for Game 1 isn’t clear-cut. Kevin Walter’s squad will be announced on Monday, May 22 at 1pm (AEST) at the Queensland Rugby League office.

Walters is expected to name a 19-man Queensland squad for Game 1, to be played on home soil at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, May 31.

With injuries derailing the Maroons lead-up to Origin, they will be without veterans, Greg Inglis and Matt Scott. Add to that a cloud hanging over the fitness of Johnathan Thurston and the retirement of Corey Parker and this will be a vastly different Maroons team.

One of the key selection queries to be answered by Queensland will be the status of Billy Slater, who has made a relatively successful return from injury in 2017. Whether he walks straight back into the team, likely moving Darius Boyd to wing is yet to be seen.

While Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith essentially pick themselves in key positions, the back-up named for Thurston will be intriguing, with Anthony Milford the rumoured front-runner.

How to watch the announcement

While the time is yet to be set, Fox Sports are likely to have the announcement live on either their news channel, located on Foxtel at channel 500 or Fox League, which is channel 502. More details can be expected about this as we draw closer to the announcement.

How to stream the announcement

So long as Fox Sports cover the announcement, you will be able to stream via the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

The Roar will also cover the event with all the expert reaction as soon as the team is announced.