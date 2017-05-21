Six quick takes from AFL Round 9

There may only have been eight games of footy this week but with more surprise results and some big moments, it didn’t feel any the less. Here’s my quick takes from the week.

Essendon are clicking into form

This week was the first time all year that Essendon didn’t make any changes to their side, after routinely moving four or five players around per week in search of their best 22.

Maybe there’s still a change or two to make but they look to have found something pretty close to a settled line-up, and the result was some excellent footy.

In the last two weeks they’ve knocked off two top-four teams in Geelong and West Coast, and while we’ve focused alot on the flaws of those sides, the Bombers deserve plenty of credit.

They might only be tenth on the ladder but they’ve got a nice 5-4 record and are building some good momentum. I’m still confident on my pre-season prediction that they can and will play finals.

Giants’ great escapes only papering over cracks

GWS fans, having only recently gotten used to winning, must surely be taking some enjoyment in winning some thrillers in the past fortnight.

There’s not much better feeling that snagging a game you shouldn’t win with a miracle goal in the last minute – soak it up.

Still, in games that are decided by less than a goal, there’s often a disproportionate response in how the respect teams are viewed given how narrow the difference was.

Richmond, and Collingwood last week, copped it from fans and pundits, but in truth the Giants should be worried that two middle-of-the-ladder sides pushed them so close.

Stevie J would have to be emblematic of the whole deal – his winner last week had us all talking, but that aside his impact on games has faded this year.

If the Giants can keep winning putting on wins even when being crippled by injuries, more power to them – but last-minute luck won’t hold out forever, and someone is going to pinch one on them soon.

Cats pass the tackling test with flying colours

I said last week that, following Geelong’s awful defensive performance last week, we were set to find out a lot about Chris Scott and his ability to motivate his players.

Two big thumbs up from whatever he did during the week – while he made the point of saying it wasn’t all about effort, going from 40 tackles to 134 in the space of a round is nothing to sneeze at.

It was great to see a few blokes whose names aren’t Dangerfield or Selwood step up as well – Zac Smith, Mitch Duncan, and well, I guess Scott Selwood is named Selwood too, but you know what I mean.

The Harry Taylor forward experiment finally showed some real dividends too, with five goals proving that the can be more than just Tom Hawkins’ decoy.

We now know that this is the level Geelong can play at – and that being the case, it is the level they now must play at every week.

It’s all well and good to come out breathing fire after a week under the pump in the media, but you’re not going to be top team if you pick and choose when to put the effort in.

Find that effort every week – or at least in weeks out of ten – and there’s still plenty for Geelong to get out of this year.

Sydney are on the (long) road to September

After wins against Brisbane and North Melbourne, there were those who doubted whether Sydney were really back in action, or just looking good against poor sides – and I was one of them.

However a comprehensive defeat of St Kilda on Saturday made the reality pretty clear, the Swans are up and firing.

Their injury list is pretty short now, their superstar players are all in excellent form, and there’s no reason to believe they can’t make a real fist of this season.

At 3-6, a top four spot is almost certainly beyond their reach, but with so many teams struggling to play consistent footy I’d say if they can, they’re more likely than not to still make finals, even if they’re doing it the hard way.

Big Bulldog changes fail to bounce form

The Bulldogs made some notable changes at the selection table last week, bringing back a host of veteran talent but also dropping a premiership star and cult figure in Tom Liberatore.

They were changes you could argue needed to be made, but it’s disappointing for them that they didn’t change their fortunes on the field.

The Dogs have lost three of their last four, and their win was one by less than a goal. I said back when they were 4-1 that it would be a mistake to think they were doing well, and I’m feeling fairly vindicated on that.

At the moment they’re eighth, and only ahead of St Kilda on percentage – and with a margin of only 0.6 per cent.

What’s the fix? They could really do with some forward line continuity, and they are not getting it at the moment.

They might not have the talent there, but what they do have, they need to get them working on the same page.

Melbourne need to fight smarter, not harder

If you’re going to play tough guy footy with your fists, you’ve got to back it up and play tough guy footy between your ears.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m a big fan of playing physical, hard-to-play footy. A beaten opponent is a beaten opponent whether you do it with force or finesse.

Melbourne were looking like they would do exactly that in a bruising second quarter against North on Sunday afternoon where they brought themselves back within a kick.

But to then waste opportunities in front of goal and fail to take advantage of a tired North side in the final term suggested their heads still weren’t in the right place.

The Dees have played great footy in patches this year but they still haven’t found the maturity and balance to do it across full games often enough.

With a 4-5 record and plenty of competitive teams in the league that may ultimately cost them the chance to play finals this year. But they’ll be good when they work out the right balance.