 

Barcelona vs Eibar: La Liga live scores, blog

Isaac Nowroozi Roar Guru

By , Isaac Nowroozi is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

8 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated regularly. REFRESH NOW

    Barcelona vs Eibar

    2016/17 La Liga

    Camp Nou, Barcelona
    Barcelona Eibar
    0 SCORE 0
    Possession
    Shots
    Yellow cards
    Red cards

    Barcelona will need all three points against Eibar if they want any hope of winning the La Liga title. Join The Roar from 4am AEST for live scores and commentary.

    Three points behind league leaders Real Madrid, Barcelona must win and need their bitter rivals to lose in order to win the La Liga title.

    A Spanish league win for Barcelona would be their third in a row, and 25th overall.

    Barcelona had an inconsistent start to the season, but are currently riding a six-match winning streak, the best of the entire competition so far.

    But it could be the case of too little too late for them, as Real Madrid need just one point to win the title.

    Considering their Champions League run came to a disappointing end with a 3-nil aggregate loss to Juventus in the quarter-finals, they will be desperate to ensure that if Real Madrid slip, they can clinch the title.

    Barcelona have won their past five games against Eibar, scoring 16 and conceding just once.

    However Eibar are improving season by season, and already have more points this season than last year and their introduction year in 2014/15.

    Barcelona need four more goals to reach 116 for the season, beating their all-time record.

    The last two times they played Eibar, they won both games 4-nil.

    Eibar are coming off two straight losses, but a shock win for them would see them catapult to an eighth-spot finish.

    Prediction
    Barcelona have found their form in recent weeks, but it would take a miracle for them to win the title even with a win. Still, expect them to play their part, and break an already impressive record in the process.

    Barcelona 5 – 0 Eibar

    The Roar would like to congratulate long-time expert David Lord on becoming the first author on the site to write 2000 articles. He brought up the milestone with a piece on just how unlikely Cooper Cronk's much-discussed move to rugby union is. Well done David!