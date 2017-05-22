Better late than never for the Waratahs

Munster pull out awesome counter-attacking try to make the Pro12 final

At long last, the Waratahs big three of Israel Folau, Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper clicked to beat the Rebels 50-23 at Allianz Stadium yesterday.

But the eight tries to three result wasn’t the clinic it suggests – far from it.

The big plus was, for the first time since 2010 when they crossed for 11 tries and hammered the Lions 73-12, the Waratahs cracked the half century at Allianz.

Then the negatives took over.

The Waratahs gave up eight consecutive penalties in the first 18 minutes, costing hooker Talu Lotu ten in the bin from a frustrated referee Angus Gardner.

“I’m trying my best (to control them), but it’s overeagerness mate,” was Hooper’s comment to Gardner.

There’s no argument Hooper is a world-class footballer, but his captaincy isn’t on the same level.

Having lost their new skipper and Wallaby, Reece Hodge, in the first minute after colliding with Folau’s elbow, the Rebels led the Waratahs during their penalty lapses.

But the home side kicked in with three tries in the last ten minutes of the half, aided by a blatant forward pass for Dean Mumm’s five-pointer, allowing the Waratahs to lead 24-11 at the break.

More penalties and Foley was sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on. The Rebels were in with a sniff, behind 29-23 with 20 minutes to go.

But the Waratahs again snapped out of their coma to pile on a point a minute for the 50-23 scoreline.

Next up, the Highlanders and Chiefs across the ditch, with Australian franchises losing all 18 games against their Kiwi opponents this season.

If, and it’s a big if, the Waratahs can play to their known ability and not suffer mental lapses, they can win boh and stay in the hunt to top the Australian conference and enjoy an automatic ride into the finals.

But they can’t do it tough like they did in downing the Rebels, who have been through 38 players this season in a horrific injury toll.

And the Waratahs can’t chalk up 16 turnovers and 26 missed tackles as they did yesterday, or the Highlanders and Chiefs will keep the scoreboard attendants working overtime.

In spite of the good looking scoreline, the question has to be asked why has it taken 11 games before the Waratahs even looked like a rugby side?

They are far better than a side that’s won just three of their first ten games.

There’s talent to burn in the Waratahs’ roster, which doesn’t explain why there are so many moments when they play dumb, irresponsible football.

Control those moments, and there are exciting times ahead.

But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen.