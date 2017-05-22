Eel or no Eel: Is Mitchell Moses the right fit for Parramatta?

After four tumultuous years in black and gold, which included three head coaches, two contract sagas, one decent season and zero finals appearances, Mitchell Moses was released by the Wests Tigers.

The release enabled Moses to expedite his move to Parramatta, where he signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Eels worth an estimated $700,000 per season.

On the surface, the deal looks pretty good for Parramatta. They’ve signed an ascending young playmaker whose best football is still in front of him, and someone who’ll complement star halfback Corey Norman. Plus, they weren’t forced to pay him Ben Hunt money.

But if my wife has taught me anything (aside from how to assemble a flat pack without chucking a full blown Craig Bellamy) it’s to always make sure you’ve done your research before making any big purchase. And I’m not so sure the Eels have done theirs.

Below is a statistical snapshot of Mitchell Moses’ career as a Tiger:

2014 2015 2016 2017 Career Total Average Per Game Games 10 24 23 10 67 N/A Tries 1 3 6 3 13 0.19 Try assists 9 12 18 1 40 0.6 Line Breaks 2 4 15 2 23 0.34 Line Break Assists 8 12 13 2 35 0.52 Tackles 96 483 386 147 1112 16.6 Missed tackles 25 95 92 49 261 3.9 Errors 7 24 27 10 68 1.01

The stats are a pretty accurate reflection of Moses’ career to date. Coming into first grade as a speckly and scrawny teenager, he struggled early on, particularly with his defence.

With Luke Brooks entrenched as the first-choice playmaker, Moses improved in year two but still struggled to impose himself on the contest. His four line breaks (0.34pg) and three tries (0.13pg) across 24 games were alarmingly low for a running half, and indicative of young player reluctant to back himself and take on the line.

Year three was his breakout season. Stepping up as the focal point of the Tigers attack, Moses played with confidence, and his attack blossomed as a result. His try assists (18), line breaks (15), and line break assists (13) were far superior to the NSW Origin pairing of Adam Reynolds (12/1/2) and James Maloney (9/10/10).

Moses flourished with the added responsibility of leading his team around the park. He looked like a superstar in the making.

And then 2017 happened. Coaching changes. Tim Simona. The Big Four. Constant contract speculation. Rugby league took a backseat as the deluge of distractions derailed the Tigers’ season. Moses played like a man with his mind was on other things, and this was reflected in the stats.

His try assists (one), line breaks (two), and line break assists (two) were all well down on his career average, while his missed tackles soared to almost five per game. In the end, his performance and attitude deteriorated to such an extent that Ivan Cleary had little choice but to let him go.

Now despite the above, I’m not a huge numbers guy. I recognise that statistics can be used in a dozen different ways to support two dozen different conclusions. But in this case, the stats are pointing to one thing: Mitchell Moses is not a good fit for the Parramatta Eels.

Here’s why.

First, Moses doesn’t enjoy playing Roy to somebody else’s Siegfried. His best football has come as the focal point of his team’s attack. The demotion of Robbie Farah and the form slump of Luke Brooks in 2016 were the catalysts for his surge in performance. But with Corey Norman already established as Parramatta’s primary playmaker, Moses will have to settle for second fiddle.

Secondly, Moses has proven that he doesn’t deal well with distraction. He needs an environment free from scandal. A club where Josh Massoud isn’t waiting in the carpark when you arrive at training. He needs stability. History suggests that he won’t find it at Parramatta.

And thirdly, Moses is a confidence player who gets his confidence from winning football games. Entering first grade off the back of a hugely successful junior career, Moses struggled for confidence in a Tigers team that had a winning rate of only 34 per cent across his 67 career games. Parramatta has an improving side, but they haven’t made the finals in seven years and they aren’t certain to break that drought this season.

While I’ve been harsh on Mitchell Moses in the past, he has the talent to succeed in the NRL, provided he finds himself in the right environment. Unfortunately, I doubt he’ll find it at Parramatta.

Beanies for Brain Cancer round

The support given to the Beanie for Brain Cancer round was nothing short of remarkable. There were beanies everywhere!

Players, former players, coaches, trainers, commentators, ball boys, fans; they were all sporting the hottest piece of headwear in town. Even the blokes flogging overpriced pies in the concession stands were decked out in grey and white.

Reports on Sunday suggested that there had been upwards of 80,000 Mark Hughes Foundation beanies sold across the weekend, and that number is set to rise as the foundation struggles to meet the unprecedented demand for online orders.

And it wasn’t just beanies. The players went to incredible lengths to show their support for Mark Hughes, Brett Kimmorley, and others affected, one way or another, by brain cancer.

They gave generously of their time, opened promoted the concept in the media, and readily supplied items for charity auctions. It was a heart-warming display of unity for a game with more fractures than Evel Knievel.

With the help of Todd Greenberg, who last week pledged that all funds raised across the weekend’s fixtures will go to the Mark Hughes Foundation, the goal of raising $500,000 is set to be annihilated. And for this, the NRL and all those involved in this initiative should be congratulated.

Off the back of such incredible support, rugby league has a unique opportunity to make a real difference in the fight against this insidious disease, which is the leading cause of cancer death in both children and adults aged under 40 in Australia.

In much the same way that cricket has become synonymous with breast cancer research through the McGrath Foundation, the NRL could align its brand to the Mark Hughes Foundation. If the proceeds from a single weekend could fund a three-year brain cancer Research Fellowship, just imagine what could be achieved with ongoing support.

5th Tackle Option

Here are five quick thoughts on the action from Round 11:

1. Sensational little commentary gem on Thursday evening. After two and a half minutes of the Sharks versus Cowboys game, Braith Anasta made the astute observation that the set of six just completed by Cronulla was their best of the game. It was also their second set of the game.

2. Has James Tedesco played his way out of a NSW jumper? Another quiet game from the Tigers fullback has certainly left the door ajar for the likes of Jarryd Hayne or Josh Dugan. With Teddy’s form no longer demanding selection, Laurie may prefer to go with a more proven commodity.

3. Unless Wikipedia is lying to me, Anthony Don was born in Manly and played his junior football in Grafton. And while Kempsey has honorary Queensland status, as far as I’m aware Grafton is still a part of NSW, which would make Don eligible for the Blues.

Now, I may be in the minority, but I would have no problem whatsoever in giving the strapping Gold Coast outside back a spot on the wing for NSW in Game 1. He’s big, strong, quick, dominant in the air, a stout defender, and best of all, he’s in form. Why not?

4. The Knights lost. Again. Despite a gallant effort in the first half, they just couldn’t stay with the Panthers for the full 80 minutes. But their performances are improving at a remarkable rate. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but there hasn’t been something this good brewing in the Hunter since they stopped making Blue Tongue Lager.

5. Dylan Walker won’t be picked at centre for NSW. That honour will go to either Josh Dugan or Jarryd Hayne. But the Sea Eagle could not have done more through 11 rounds of the season to press his claim.