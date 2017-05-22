Malaga vs Real Madrid: La Liga live scores, blog

A win for Real Madrid or even a draw and the title will be theirs – Cristiano Ronaldo and company have the advantage over Barcelona going into the final round of fixtures and would not want to slip up now. Can Real seal the title, or will a slip-up give Barcelona a shot at glory? Follow all the action, live scores and blog on The Roar from 4am (AEST).

Real Madrid head into today’s game three points ahead of Barcelona and will not want to give Barca any chance of catching them on the last day.

Madrid are boosted by the return of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, who will only strengthen Real and their chances of beating Malaga.

Zinedine Zidane is only focused on this game, he said: ”We’re not going to change anything, the plan is to go out firing on all cylinders, give 100 per cent and play to win it, as ever. That’s in this club’s DNA.

“It’ll be difficult against a team that has been playing phenomenally well lately.

“But I’m not looking at the opposition or anywhere else. We’re relying on our game and I’m more concerned with what we’re doing

The only thing in our minds is to go out to win the game. We’re in good spirits and in tip-top physical condition. It’s in our hands and that’s significant.”

Prediction

Real Madrid have been outstanding this season and today will be a formality for them. Ronaldo has been in fine form recently and will be hoping to continue his form going into the Champions league final next month. Today I am going for a comfortable 3-0 win for Madrid.

Malaga 0-3 Real Madrid

