Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Indian Premier League final live scores, blog

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the 2017 Indian Premier League. This game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Deccan, Hyderabad. Follow all the IPL 2017 Final action from 12:30am (AEST) right here on The Roar.
It’s easy to say that these are the two best teams who have made it to the final of the competition this year.
Mumbai had topped the points table with 20 points while Pune were second to them after the league stage of the competition with 18.
The duo clashed in the first Qualifier and Pune put it across Mumbai to make the final before the Indians knocked out the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second Qualifier to join the Rising Supergiant.
The two teams will meet for the fourth time in this year’s IPL. Pune have won all three previous outings, a statistic that will bother Mumbai Indians no end given they have dished out good showings after good showing this season.
Particularly at home, Mumbai Indians played eight games this season and the Kings XI Punjab were the only team to beat them at Wankhede Stadium apart from the Rising Pune Supergiant. Pune swatted away the Mumbai Indians twice in their own backyard, something that will continue to remain their scourge.
Unless, obviously, they can avenge those defeats with a win in the big one here.
The Mumbai Indians haven’t dependent on any one of their players for their victories. At different times in the tournament, different players have put their hand up and delivered them for the Indians.
This is evidenced in the batting and bowling statistics for the season as well. Till before the start of the playoffs, Mumbai Indians had no player in the list of top 10 run-getters in the tournament and just one in the corresponding bowling list.
Even now, despite having made the final and played the most number of games in the competition, only Parthiv Patel’s 391 runs makes the top run-scorers’ table.
In many ways, Pune have been the surprise package of the competition. Their auction looked like it was headed towards a disaster when they spent a chunk of their budget on one player, Ben Stokes and then saw the English all-rounder not have the greatest start in the competition.
There were some internal issues between those associated with the owner and former Pune captain MS Dhoni – well, at least that’s what could be inferred from the social media dealings – and there were a few early losses that seemed to have pushed the side down the rankings.
Then Dhoni played a blinder to help put it across Hyderabad, Stokes came into his own with a century and a couple of man-of-the-match awards for his all-round showing and Jaidev Unadkat sprung up to show his worth and catapulted to the second spot in the top wicket-takers’ table.
And with Pune struggling to get anywhere close to a match-winning total in their previous game, the first Qualifier, against the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni exploded into a six-hitting spree that left the opposition stunned and his own fans bedazzled yet again.
The two now meet again for the grand prize and it would be foolhardy to make any predictions. Mumbai are a better side on paper in the absence of Stokes and Imran Tahir but Pune hold the psychological advantage with those three victories.
If the pitch is a flat one, something that hasn’t been on offer in the playoffs so far, then the team batting second could have an advantage. On the other hand, a slower pitch without a dewy evening could help the team batting first. Take your pick!
1:02am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 1:02am | ! Report
Change in the bowling. Zampa has taken up the attack from Shardul’s end…
…and off just the second ball he’s provided Rayudu with enough width. Cut away to the fence for a four.
Make it some more width and another cut, but this is to the right of point and it gets Rayudu a couple.
2/40 in the 7th
12:59am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:59am | ! Report
And a third four. Edgy but a controlled one, Rohit gets it very fine to third-man. Before he makes it a fourth in the over with a punchy drive through the covers.
Ferguson looks like he is bowling at the WACA pitch & not an Indian slow one.
2/32 in 6.
12:58am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:58am | ! Report
And a second boundary off the third ball. The first was outside the off, too full, this was on a length but drifting on to the pads which gets flicked through fine-leg for a four.
The fielder was inside the circle which is a good tactic for this pitch but when one is bowling slower balls. This was quick.
2/24 in the 6th
12:57am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:57am | ! Report
Shot! Four…
…first four of the innings too, and it’s them 25 balls to get it. Full from Lockie Ferguson, who had attempted a very full ball, and Rohit squeezes it through the point fence for a four.
2/20 in 5.1
12:55am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:55am | ! Report
Another good over for Pune, Shardul coming on and immediately understanding his role. Just the five runs off it and Mumbai have gone on to only 16 from five overs.
Also those two wickets.
12:52am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:52am | ! Report
Shardul Thakur replaces Unadkat.
12:51am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:51am | ! Report
What an over from Sundar yet again. Just two singles from it.
In case you are wondering, we are looking at a T20 tournament final.
Don’t let 2/11 in four overs fool you.
12:49am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:49am | ! Report
Bit of a casual appeal for a stumping. Rayudu was looking to defend off the front foot and the quicksilver MSD has whipped them off…
…Rayudu has something behind the crease, luckily, because that was another solid stumping attempt. Not-out.
2/10 in the 4th
12:48am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:48am | ! Report
Sundar will continue and two dots later, Rohit pushes one down the ground for a single.
The score’s going nowhere.
2/10 in the 4th
12:43am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 12:43am | ! Report
And gone! Simmons falls to Unadkat…
…oooh, naaaaaice! That’s some catch, and that’s got Mumbai in some trouble. Another slower one, another one that holds up before getting to the batsman and Simmons has to stop short in an attempt to flick it to the leg-side. Leading edge goes back to the left bowler who has to pull out a dive.
Superbly done and holds on.
Mumbai in early trouble, two down.