Nathan Peats set to beat out Farah for Blues’ hooker jersey

Nathan Peats appears set to make his NSW Origin debut at hooker if Peter Wallace’s injured groin prevents him from joining the Blues’ camp.

Peats was not at Titans’ training on Monday, and it’s believed he has flown to Sydney to join the Blues in camp ahead of the series opener against Queensland on May 31.

Jarryd Hayne was also absent from Titans’ training, seemingly confirming he will play in his first Origin since leaving the NRL for the NFL at the end of 2014.

It’s understood Laurie Daley’s likely first-choice dummy-half, Wallace, will know his Origin fate early on Monday afternoon.

Wallace is believed to be with NSW officials getting scans on his injured groin, which threaten to rule him out of his first Origin match since 2009.

He was tipped to be the major change to Blues coach Laurie Daley’s team for game one when it is unveiled on Monday night, replacing vice-captain Robbie Farah.

However less than 24 hours before the Blues’ announcement at The Star, Wallace lasted just 10 minutes before succumbing to a groin injury at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The 31-year-old played the last of his four Origin games as a halfback with a ruptured testicle in 2009, but has since shifted to hooker in recent years for Penrith.

On Sunday, Panthers coach Anthony Griffin was hopeful the prognosis would be positive for Wallace.

“He’s got a groin problem at the moment. He just couldn’t stretch out, so we’ll have to it scanned and see what’s happening,” Griffin said.

“He did it in a funny way. He said a bloke was on his back and someone fell on him, it stretched him out and he couldn’t stretch out after that.”

Meanwhile Penrith forward James Tamou is understood to have missed a spot on the Blues’ bench.

Tamou has been a constant feature of the Blues’ side since making his debut in 2012, but has struggled for form since shifting to Penrith earlier this year.

By Scott Bailey and Matt Encarnacion