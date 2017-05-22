NSW Blues team announced for Origin 1: Cordner to captain as selectors go back to the future with Pearce

Laurie Daley has announced his NSW Blues team for Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series, naming Sydney Roosters second-rower Boyd Cordner to take over the captaincy following the representative retirement of Paul Gallen.
Cordner pipped fellow forwards Aaron Woods and Josh Jackson to be named as skipper for the 2017 series.
As expected, Cordner’s club teammate Mitchell Pearce has also been named in the run-on side in the halves alongside James Maloney, ending his year away from the Blues set-up, while Gold Coast Titans hooker Nathan Peats will make his Origin debut in the No.9 jersey.
Peter Wallace had been tipped to make a long-awaited comeback to the Origin arena as the side’s hooker, however the Panthers veteran suffered a groin injury in Penrith’s recent win over the Newcastle Knights which has ruled him out for 4-6 weeks, opening the door for Peats to make his debut.
Peats won’t be the only first-gamer for the Blues, with Manly forward Jake Trbojevic named on Daley’s bench alongside Cronulla duo Jack Bird and Wade Graham and Bulldogs forward David Klemmer.
Joining Pearce in returning to the Origin arena are Gold Coast star Jarryd Hayne, who will start at centre next to Josh Dugan, and the Bulldogs’ Brett Morris, who will play on the wing opposite Blake Ferguson.
Morris played his last game for the Blues in Game 2 last year, while Hayne hasn’t played for New South Wales since starring in the side’s 2014 series victory.
Filling out the Blues’ back three alongside Morris and Ferguson is James Tedesco, whose club captain Aaron Woods will start in the front row next to damaging Sharks forward Andrew Fifita.
Starting in the back row along with Cordner will be Dragon Tyson Frizell and Bulldog Josh Jackson, who was named as the Blues’ best player for the 2016 series.
Daley has opted to select three extra players in addition to the bench, with Matt Moylan, Jordan McLean and Jack De Belin named as 18th, 19th and 20th men respectively.
NSW Blues team for State of Origin Game 1
1 James Tedesco
2 Blake Ferguson
3 Josh Dugan
4 Jarryd Hayne
5 Brett Morris
6 James Maloney
7 Mitchell Pearce
8 Aaron Woods
9 Nathan Peats
10 Andrew Fifita
11 Josh Jackson
12 Boyd Cordner (c)
13 Tyson Frizell
14 David Klemmer
15 Wade Graham
16 Jake Trbojevic
17 Jack Bird
18th man: Matt Moylan
19th man: Jordan McLean
20th man: Jack De Belin
State of Origin Game 1 will be played next Wednesday, May 31, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm (AEST)
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:44pm
Sideline
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:44pm
I know B. Morris has never let us down, but I wonder if he is the best bet. Seems defensively minded.
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:49pm
eagleJack
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:49pm
Yeah I’d have Hayne on the wing. Give him a licence to roam. There are multiple of other centre options who are also stronger defensively. Hopefully the Maroons missed Hayne’s inept defensive display against Manly on the w/end.
But as you say Morris is safe. He won’t let the state down. QLD also went safe in some selections.
Well done to Cordner in being named captain. Great player and leader.
Not a huge number of surprises. It’s a strong side, bench very good.
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:46pm
Simon
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:46pm
Strong team, pretty safe picks. Would have liked to have seen James Roberts or Tyrone Peachey in there but I can see why they went with who they did
May 22nd 2017 @ 7:12pm
terrence
May 22nd 2017 @ 7:12pm
Gotta agree there Simon, I’d prefer Bird starts in the centre, Hayne to the wing, Peachy on the bench. Roberts must be very close to a start.
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:48pm
The Spectator
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:48pm
Cmon Blues !
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:48pm
Josh
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:48pm
Loving the bench, a very dynamic, powerful setup they’ve got going there. Forward packs looking nice, though I would’ve taken the likes of Paul Vaughan every day of the week over Woodsy.
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:49pm
Jimmmy
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:49pm
Very, very strong NSW side . Mitchell Pearce ? not for mine but really it all depends on the forwards. If The NSW pack gets on top , Pearce may redeem himself but he has a lot to make up for.
May 22nd 2017 @ 7:11pm
mac
May 22nd 2017 @ 7:11pm
Summed it up pretty well Jimmmy, go NSW!
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:52pm
Scott Pryde
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:52pm
The form front rower in the comp, Paul Vaughan misses the squad. Absolutely baffling. I don’t mind because he stays with the Dragons, but come on.
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:57pm
eagleJack
May 22nd 2017 @ 6:57pm
Yeah I like Vaughan. I’d have him there but it just shows the depth NSW have in the front row.
The guys selected are also very good. Other notable absentees are Boyd, James, McLean, Paulo, Tamou. It’s a tough position to get a look in these days.