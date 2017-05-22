NSW Blues team announced for Origin 1: Cordner to captain as selectors go back to the future with Pearce

Laurie Daley has announced his NSW Blues team for Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series, naming Sydney Roosters second-rower Boyd Cordner to take over the captaincy following the representative retirement of Paul Gallen.

Cordner pipped fellow forwards Aaron Woods and Josh Jackson to be named as skipper for the 2017 series.

As expected, Cordner’s club teammate Mitchell Pearce has also been named in the run-on side in the halves alongside James Maloney, ending his year away from the Blues set-up, while Gold Coast Titans hooker Nathan Peats will make his Origin debut in the No.9 jersey.

Peter Wallace had been tipped to make a long-awaited comeback to the Origin arena as the side’s hooker, however the Panthers veteran suffered a groin injury in Penrith’s recent win over the Newcastle Knights which has ruled him out for 4-6 weeks, opening the door for Peats to make his debut.

Peats won’t be the only first-gamer for the Blues, with Manly forward Jake Trbojevic named on Daley’s bench alongside Cronulla duo Jack Bird and Wade Graham and Bulldogs forward David Klemmer.

Joining Pearce in returning to the Origin arena are Gold Coast star Jarryd Hayne, who will start at centre next to Josh Dugan, and the Bulldogs’ Brett Morris, who will play on the wing opposite Blake Ferguson.

Morris played his last game for the Blues in Game 2 last year, while Hayne hasn’t played for New South Wales since starring in the side’s 2014 series victory.

Filling out the Blues’ back three alongside Morris and Ferguson is James Tedesco, whose club captain Aaron Woods will start in the front row next to damaging Sharks forward Andrew Fifita.

Starting in the back row along with Cordner will be Dragon Tyson Frizell and Bulldog Josh Jackson, who was named as the Blues’ best player for the 2016 series.

Daley has opted to select three extra players in addition to the bench, with Matt Moylan, Jordan McLean and Jack De Belin named as 18th, 19th and 20th men respectively.

NSW Blues team for State of Origin Game 1

1 James Tedesco

2 Blake Ferguson

3 Josh Dugan

4 Jarryd Hayne

5 Brett Morris

6 James Maloney

7 Mitchell Pearce

8 Aaron Woods

9 Nathan Peats

10 Andrew Fifita

11 Josh Jackson

12 Boyd Cordner (c)

13 Tyson Frizell

14 David Klemmer

15 Wade Graham

16 Jake Trbojevic

17 Jack Bird

18th man: Matt Moylan

19th man: Jordan McLean

20th man: Jack De Belin

State of Origin Game 1 will be played next Wednesday, May 31, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm (AEST)