Panthers come from behind to beat Knights

It was a case of déjà vu for the Penrith Panthers after a superb second half effort powered them to a 30-20 victory over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Trailing 14-0 at halftime the Panthers came out a more composed side, opting to build pressure and repeat sets as opposed to pushing the ‘miracle pass.’

It was a win built off the experience of players like Matt Moylan, TrentJames Merrin and Tamou, in addition to some sharp shooting by Nathan Cleary that gifted them back-to back victories for the first time in 2017.

Newcastle will be kicking themselves after the loss, considering the first half effort they put in. 20-year-old Brock Lamb was playing like a 200-game veteran pulling all the strings in the opening forty along with support from his halves partner, Jaelen Feeney.

Tries to Daniel Saifiti and Brock Lamb along with some great hole running by skipper Sione Mata’utia would have had many believing that the Knights were on track for another big win. A scrappy second half performance changed all that after penalties and dropped balls allowed the Panthers to set up camp in their own end.

Despite losing Origin prospect Peter Wallace early on to a groin strain and Bryce Cartwright to a suspected leg injury later in the second half, Nathan Cleary and Matt Moylan took it upon themselves to steer their side around. The latter picked up a double in the process. In may have taken 65 minutes but they eventually hit the lead after a determined run by James Tamou allowed him to burrow over the line.

A consolation try by Peter Mata’utia in the 79th minute was the only highlight for Newcastle in the second stanza in what was yet another learning curve for Nathan Brown’s boys, Anthony Griffin will no doubt be feeling a mixture of emotions. Relief, joy and frustration, yet on the other hand be asking himself: ‘Why can’t we play like that for the full 80?’ I’m sure Panthers’ fans will be asking the same thing.