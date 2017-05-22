Queensland Maroons team announced: No Billy Slater, but plenty of injury clouds in squad for Game 1

The Queensland Maroons team for Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin series has been named, although we’re still a long way from finding out who will run out onto Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday due to a number of injury concerns in the squad.

As a result of those injury worries, selectors have opted to name a 18-man extended squad for Game 1.

Superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston, who is yet to make his return from a shoulder injury sustained while playing in the Anzac Test earlier this month, headlines the players in the squad currently under injury clouds; he’s been named as the side’s 18th man, and is unlikely to play in Game 1.

Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has been named to start alongside Cooper Cronk in the halves, dispelling the rumours that Thurston’s club teammate Michael Morgan would slot into the run-on side.

Morgan has been named on the bench, filling the utility role for the Maroons.

Veteran forward Nate Myles is also in doubt for Game 1 despite being named by coach Kevin Walters. The Manly forward suffered bone bruising in his left knee during the Eagles’ game against the Gold Coast Titans last weekend.

In what was surely the toughest decision for the Maroons, selectors opted to stick with incumbent fullback Darius Boyd instead of Melbourne’s Billy Slater. Slater had been an automatic selection for the Maroons for much of their record-breaking winning streak over the past decade, but missed the entire series last year due to a shoulder injury.

Slater’s last Origin appearance for the Maroons came in Game 2 of 2015.

Boyd’s retention at fullback has seen Corey Oates and Dane Gagai named on the wings, with Sharks and Kangaroos flyer Valentine Holmes unable to force his way into the side.

Stalwarts Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith have unsurprisingly been named at hooker and halfback respectively, and Smith has been named to captain the side once again.

Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin Game 1

1. Darius Boyd

2. Corey Oates

3. Will Chambers

4. Justin O’Neill

5. Dane Gagai

6. Anthony Milford

7. Cooper Cronk

8. Dylan Napa

9. Cameron Smith (c)

10. Nate Myles

11. Josh Papalii

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Michael Morgan

15. Sam Thaiday

16. Aidan Guerra

17. Jacob Lillyman

18. Johnathan Thurston