Queensland Maroons team announced: No Billy Slater, but plenty of injury clouds in squad for Game 1

The Queensland Maroons team for Game 1 of this year’s State of Origin series has been named, although we’re still a long way from finding out who will run out onto Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday due to a number of injury concerns in the squad.
As a result of those injury worries, selectors have opted to name a 18-man extended squad for Game 1.
Superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston, who is yet to make his return from a shoulder injury sustained while playing in the Anzac Test earlier this month, headlines the players in the squad currently under injury clouds; he’s been named as the side’s 18th man, and is unlikely to play in Game 1.
Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford has been named to start alongside Cooper Cronk in the halves, dispelling the rumours that Thurston’s club teammate Michael Morgan would slot into the run-on side.
Morgan has been named on the bench, filling the utility role for the Maroons.
Veteran forward Nate Myles is also in doubt for Game 1 despite being named by coach Kevin Walters. The Manly forward suffered bone bruising in his left knee during the Eagles’ game against the Gold Coast Titans last weekend.
In what was surely the toughest decision for the Maroons, selectors opted to stick with incumbent fullback Darius Boyd instead of Melbourne’s Billy Slater. Slater had been an automatic selection for the Maroons for much of their record-breaking winning streak over the past decade, but missed the entire series last year due to a shoulder injury.
Slater’s last Origin appearance for the Maroons came in Game 2 of 2015.
Boyd’s retention at fullback has seen Corey Oates and Dane Gagai named on the wings, with Sharks and Kangaroos flyer Valentine Holmes unable to force his way into the side.
Stalwarts Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith have unsurprisingly been named at hooker and halfback respectively, and Smith has been named to captain the side once again.
Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin Game 1
1. Darius Boyd
2. Corey Oates
3. Will Chambers
4. Justin O’Neill
5. Dane Gagai
6. Anthony Milford
7. Cooper Cronk
8. Dylan Napa
9. Cameron Smith (c)
10. Nate Myles
11. Josh Papalii
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Michael Morgan
15. Sam Thaiday
16. Aidan Guerra
17. Jacob Lillyman
18. Johnathan Thurston
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:08pm
souvalis said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
Only on Planet Qld would Gagai Oates or O’Neil be considered better players than Valentine Holmes..
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:10pm
eagleJack said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Poor Kevvie may have overplayed the loyalty card here. No Holmes or Hess is huge. Myles, Lillyman, Guerra are very lucky to be there.
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:11pm
MrJSquishy said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
So, QLD is saying they get more from putting Chambers into the centre’s than they do from putting Slater into fullback. This is basically the only change made from last year (that is not forced). I don’t agree…
May 22nd 2017 @ 1:12pm
Jara W said | May 22nd 2017 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
Happy with that.
If Roberts makes the NSW side Brisbanes backline is going to be decimated.